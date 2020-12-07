Investec: 'Buy' Keystone IT on positive Baillie Gifford change

The trust will charge 0.7% on the first £100m of market capitalisation, 0.65% on the next £150m and 0.55% thereafter, with no performance fee

Keystone IT shareholders will benefit from the "extraordinary growth potential for impact investing over the coming years", Investec has predicted as it initiated coverage with a 'buy' recommendation amid news the trust had ditched Invesco for Baillie Gifford.

The board of the £182m Keystone IT said it had agreed terms for Baillie Gifford to replace Invesco, after consultation with major shareholders and a bidding process led by Stanhope Capital.

The trust said it would also significantly shift its investment objective from a UK equity mandate to a 'positive change' remit, with Keystone Positive Change IT being run by Baillie Gifford's Kate Fox and Lee Qian.

Keystone will have a dual objective. It will look to generate NAV total returns for shareholders of at least 2% per annum above the MSCI AC World index in sterling terms over rolling five-year periods.

It will also contribute towards a more sustainable and inclusive world by investing in the equities of companies whose products or services make a positive social or environmental impact.

Fees will be waived for the first six months of Baillie Gifford's tenure.

Baillie Gifford will also make a significant marketing contribution to the repositioning of the company and will also fund all investor marketing activity undertaken during the first year of management.

Shares in Keystone rose by 10% on Monday, with investors cheering the news. And Investec's Alan Brierley did similar, welcoming the proposals.

The analyst noted the past few years had been "highly challenging" for the trust and its shareholders, with "indifferent NAV returns and a supply/demand imbalance resulting in disappointing shareholder total returns, while marketability has been poor".

Keystone is down 12% year-to-date, underperforming both its FTSE All-Share benchmark index's 9.2% loss and its IA UK All Companies sector peers' average 6.8% reverse. Over the past five years, Keystone is up 1.6%, versus the FTSE All-Share's 29.6% and peers' 33.8%.

It was against this backdrop that Brierley said the switch to Baillie Gifford was "welcome". The £1.7bn Baillie Gifford Positive Change open-ended fund has soared year-to-date, returning 75.2%, well ahead of the MSCI AC World index's 12%.

Since the beginning of 2020, the fund has grown ninefold, from starting AUM of £194m on 1 January. Since inception in January 2017, the fund is up 232.6% versus its benchmark's 46.4%.

"We see extraordinary growth potential for impact investing over the coming years," Brierley explained.

"Meanwhile, we expect Baillie Gifford to fully utilise the inherent competitive advantages of the closed-end structure, and this, combined with a frugal fee structure, should enhance returns. We support the proposals and initiate with a 'buy' recommendation."

The trust will become a 'best-ideas' portfolio of about 30 to 60 stocks, comprising both listed and unlisted securities.

The trust said its threshold for listed firms would be $500m, half that of Baillie Gifford's open-ended Positive Change fund.