Update: Baillie Gifford set to take over Keystone IT amid name and objective change
Kate Fox and Lee Qian to replace James Goldstone
Baillie Gifford's positive change team will on Thursday (11 February) take over the management of Keystone investment trust, which up until now has been managed by Invesco as a UK equity mandate, subject to shareholder approval.
Now to become a positive change vehicle, Keystone IT will be renamed the Keystone Positive Change investment trust and will adopt the same investment process as the firm's Positive Change OEIC - also...
