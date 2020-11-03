Ken Leech

The perfect storm? Market implications for fixed income investors

US

The perfect storm? Market implications for fixed income investors

Covid-19 and US elections throw up shocks

clock 03 November 2020 •
Legg Mason's Leech: The US high-yield bonds set for an upgrade

Bonds

Legg Mason's Leech: The US high-yield bonds set for an upgrade

Within 18 months

clock 22 May 2018 •
Trustpilot