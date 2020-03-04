Jupiter Strategic Bond
Strategic bond funds reduce risk in 2019
Rotating out of high yield and EMD
Jupiter's Bezalel 'most bearish in a decade' as he preps fund for recession
De-risks in favour of US Treasuries
Jupiter's Bezalel: Volatility in February a 'rehearsal' for more to come later this year
Strengthening dollar a risk
Jupiter's Bezalel increases duration on £3.5bn Strategic Bond fund
For first time since cutting it in 2016
Jupiter's Bezalel gets assistant manager on £2.5bn Strat Bond fund
Amid other promotions on the team
Bond managers face duration conundrum as rate hike timings pushed out
Investors want short duration
Will a stronger dollar negate the need for rate rises?
A strong dollar tends to foreshadow bad tidings in the global economy. From high yield, to emerging markets and even US interest rates, no corner may be spared the effects.
'Worse to come' as bond markets suffer flash crash
Fund managers are urging caution following a dramatic week for investors, saying the traditional strategy of buying on market falls may no longer make sense.
Jupiter moves to widen Bezalel's derivative powers on Strategic Bond fund
Jupiter has written to unitholders in Ariel Bezalel's £1.6bn fund, asking them to vote on plans which would give the manager wider powers to use derivatives to take short positions.
Three funds to back to beat inflation
Investors are struggling to find ways to beat inflation in the UK, with savings accounts paying virtually nothing and bond yields squeezed by demand, but there are a number of funds out there which can deliver for investors.
Jupiter launches Dynamic Bond fund for Bezalel
Jupiter has launched a Dynamic Bond fund for strategic bond manager Ariel Bezalel.
Jupiter's Bezalel shorts US treasuries for first time
Ariel Bezalel, manager of the £593m Jupiter Strategic Bond fund, has opened his first ever short position in US treasuries, citing the opportunity for an asymmetric trade as the US economy recovers.
Dexia rescue ramps up pressure on France amid downgrade fears
Managers fear France could be the next European nation in line for a downgrade as it steps in to support beleaguered bank Dexia.