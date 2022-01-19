Deep Dive: Is there any confidence left in fixed income?

You can still find value

clock • 3 min read
Juliet Schooling Latter of FundCalibre
Image:

Juliet Schooling Latter of FundCalibre

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, dives into fixed income

Low rates and tight spreads - the world of fixed income is anything but attractive at present. It is no secret that monetary policy is expected to drive markets in 2022, particularly with uncertainty around...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space 
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management 
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day 
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts 
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Bonds

Founder of WCM Partners Neil Woodford
Investment

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

Woodford's new firm

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 27 January 2022 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Global Asset Allocation - T. Rowe Price's January Insights
Investment

Industry Voice: Global Asset Allocation - T. Rowe Price's January Insights

Yoram Lustig @ T. Rowe Price
clock 26 January 2022 • 3 min read
James Sullivan of Tyndall Investment Management
Investment

Deep Dive: Death of 60/40 model is greatly exaggerated

But does need some TLC

James Sullivan
clock 26 January 2022 • 3 min read
Trustpilot