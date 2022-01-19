Deep Dive: Is there any confidence left in fixed income?

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, dives into fixed income
Low rates and tight spreads - the world of fixed income is anything but attractive at present. It is no secret that monetary policy is expected to drive markets in 2022, particularly with uncertainty around...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes