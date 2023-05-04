Young fundpicker: Strategic bond funds - a useful tool for client portfolios?

Their versatility comes from being able to invest across the entire fixed income spectrum. Typically, their main objective is to generate an attractive capital return, but some also aim to provide income.

With this broad responsibility, it is important that lead portfolio managers have deep knowledge of FI markets and experience navigating previous market cycles.

We also want to see a wealth of knowledge from the wider research team, an ability to harness the benefits of top-down and bottom-up analysis, and a willingness to, at times, take a differentiated view to the market consensus.

We see this latter point as a major avenue to generating long-term alpha. Good returns from insightful bottom-up analysis are a must, but top-down analysis is important too as a fund that is entirely bottom-up may not take full advantage of tactical trading opportunities over economic cycles.

It is preferable to see funds using the full ‘tool kit': for example, FI-related derivatives can be a cost-effective and timely way to change positioning in response to a market shock. However, we only want to see additional instruments used if they add value, so a fund with a narrower focus but a niche investing style is just as attractive.

Strategic bond funds are often held within portfolios as an outsourced FI component, allowing the investment manager to spend more time on other asset classes, leaving FI to experts.

It is likely the strategic bond manager will be more dynamic in asset allocation than a static approach from an investment manager, who simply may not have as much time to commit to this portion of the portfolio.

Running costs could be cheaper too. Strategic bond fund managers should be able to clearly explain their niche and what market conditions they will do well or poorly in - this way, it should largely perform as you would expect.

For a combination of these reasons, we like the Jupiter Strategic Bond fund. It is a classic strategic bond fund, able to invest across an array of FI securities whilst blending top-down and bottom-up research. It aims to beat the IA GBP Strategic Bond sector net return over 5+ years while providing income.

Managed somewhat conservatively versus peers, the fund is diversified against idiosyncratic stock risk through a large number of positions (around 300-600). When we met the team recently, they were quite cautious in their macro outlook vs peers; they believed US macro data was weakening, inflation was about to peak, and the Fed would overshoot causing a recession.

Performance suffered during 2022 from being a little too early on their ‘peak inflation' thesis, as duration was raised from five to eight years during 2022 and remains at these levels now. We are willing to look past one year of disappointing returns and remind ourselves that the seasoned Ariel Bezalel has, prior to 2022, generated attractive risk-adjusted returns - only suffering one down year since 2013 (-1% in 2018).

He has not been this positive about bonds in a long time and, if proven right, this fund should be well positioned to generate attractive returns in 2023, though performance may underperform if the Fed steadies the ship a while longer.

We also like the Muzinich Global Tactical Credit fund which aims for a three-month US Libor +3% annual return. It has a low volatility target (<5% annualised) and the team prefer higher quality issues for their ‘margin of safety'.

Over the long-term, this is a global corporate credit strategy with lesser exposure to Government bonds and more towards investment grade and high yield issues. However, it has recently proven it can be strategic in nature when macroeconomic conditions warrant.

In mid-2022 the team anticipated a US slowdown and raised dry powder (30% in US Treasuries - high by historical standards). Muzinich's conservative portfolio manager Michael McEachern significantly reduced HY exposure from 40% to 20%.

The intended result was to lower duration to 3-3.75 years, planning to raise this to six years once closer to the US terminal rate. In effect, the team are staying defensive until they believe the conditions are right for a strong FI rally.

This level of initiative and defensiveness is one of the reasons this fund has been one of the top performers within the sector over five years, and why we like it. Of course, given its lower volatility nature, it will likely fail to keep up compared to peers in a sharp FI rally where lower-quality FI assets fare better.

While either one of these portfolio managers is likely to fare better than the other on their macro calls, this is helpful from a fund research perspective because it enables us to provide different offerings to our investment managers, who ultimately make the investment decision for the end client.

Given the range of strategic bond funds out there, including many with industry veterans at the helm, strategic bond funds are worth consideration as an alternative to direct FI exposure within client portfolios.

Joe Young is an investment analyst at Rathbones Group