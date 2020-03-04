Jim O'Neill
Polar Capital: Are challenger banks a real threat to incumbents?
Where is the 'Achilles' heel' for the challengers?
Jim O'Neill becomes UK Treasury minister
Economist and creator of the term 'BRICs' Jim O'Neill is to become a Treasury minister in the new government.
Woodford, Moulton & Jim O'Neill back digital challenger bank
Neil Woodford, private equity investor Jon Moulton and former Goldman Sachs Asset Management chair Jim O'Neill are among those to have backed digital bank Atom ahead of its 2015 launch.
Goldman Sachs AM soft-closes Next 11 fund
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has soft-closed its N-11 Equity Portfolio less than three years after launch, as assets in the strategy swelled beyond $1.7bn (£1.1bn).
Creator of BRIC concept to retire from Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Asset Management chairman Jim O'Neill - the man who first coined the phrase BRIC - is to retire this year after 20 years at the company.
O'Neill's GSAM launches range of alternative index trackers
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched a range of funds tracking new S&P Dow Jones indices that offer investors alternative beta.
O'Neill: More chance of Redknapp in BoE job than me
Jim O'Neill has publicly ruled out following in the footsteps of Mervyn King and taking on the role of governor of the Bank of England.
O'Neill: Spain can survive without bailout
Chairman of Goldman Sachs Jim O'Neill has said Spain's stricken economy may not need a full bailout, despite yields on Spanish bonds continuing to soar to eye-watering levels in recent weeks.
O'Neill: If I were Bank of England governor....
Jim O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), would ditch inflation targeting if he replaced Mervyn King as the Bank of England governor as the measure has been "insufficient" over the past decade.
Two top economists call for Greece to stay in euro
Two top commentators have given their views on how euro leaders should take steps to resolve the eurozone debt crisis, with both calling for Greece to stay in the euro.
Goldman's O'Neill in race to become next Bank governor
Goldman Sachs' Jim O'Neill has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next governor of the Bank of England.
O'Neill: Why I am preparing for fresh S&P rally
The chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Jim O'Neill, said another positive US payroll result on Friday could prompt a renewed rally in US equities.
Oil: Liquid gold or troublesome irritant?
O'Neill brands Russia negativity as a 'British mental disease'
World-renowned investor and chairman of Goldman Sachs Jim O'Neill condemned UK investors' negative views on Russia as a 'British mental disease'.
O'Neill: Italy needs 4% borrowing costs to sustain itself
Italy's will struggle to finance itself until borrowing costs fall back towards the 4% level, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management chairman Jim O'Neill.
GSAM's O'Neill: How I see the world in 2012
O'Neill: BRIC investors poised to snap up euro debt
Goldman Sachs Asset Management chairman Jim O'Neill said BRIC investors are on tenterhooks waiting for this week's EU summit, as progress on solving the debt crisis will boost appetite for eurozone debt.
O'Neill: China could overtake US by 2027
Jim O'Neill, the head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has predicted China could overtake the US as the world's largest economy by 2027 and urged a rethink of the G7 away from domination by the West.
Goldmans' O'Neill: Euro could split apart
Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has warned the need for German-led fiscal integration in the eurozone would make it increasingly difficult for all countries to stay in the single currency.
O'Neill unveils 'equity 3.0' investment model
Goldman Sachs AM chairman Jim O'Neill has proposed an alternative 'rules-based investing approach' he believes can produce lower risk equity market returns.
Why the benefits of austerity are not as straightforward as you might think
August 2011 has come to an end and the final week was a bit calmer than the preceding three. The Bernanke speech was the highlight and, in many ways, the Fed Chairman had no major surprises for us.
O'Neill favours Russia over 'expensive' India
Jim O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, is eyeing China and Russia as the most attractive BRIC countries while shunning "expensive" India.
Challenges in China
O'Neill: Lower oil price 'this time next year'
GSAM chairman Jim O'Neill calls for UK rate rise but expects oil price shock to be temporary