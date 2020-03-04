Jim O'Neill

O'Neill: Spain can survive without bailout
Chairman of Goldman Sachs Jim O'Neill has said Spain's stricken economy may not need a full bailout, despite yields on Spanish bonds continuing to soar to eye-watering levels in recent weeks.

O'Neill: If I were Bank of England governor....
Jim O'Neill, the chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), would ditch inflation targeting if he replaced Mervyn King as the Bank of England governor as the measure has been "insufficient" over the past decade.

O'Neill: China could overtake US by 2027
Jim O'Neill, the head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has predicted China could overtake the US as the world's largest economy by 2027 and urged a rethink of the G7 away from domination by the West.

Goldmans' O'Neill: Euro could split apart
Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has warned the need for German-led fiscal integration in the eurozone would make it increasingly difficult for all countries to stay in the single currency.