Reeves told spending cuts will 'repeat the mistakes of the past'

In a letter to the chancellor published in the FT, a group of prominent economists and former civil servants clamoured for the government to avoid public investment cuts and instead "implement a pro-investment fiscal framework that focuses on long-term fiscal sustainability". "In the upcoming Budget it is essential that the government recognises the important role that public investment must play in the decade of national renewal," the letter said. Reeves urged to implement CGT and inheritance tax changes to address £22bn fiscal hole Signees of the letter included academics acros...