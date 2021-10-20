Jane Goodland

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

ESG

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

Climate Transition Offering

clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
LSEG appoints Jane Goodland as group head of sustainability

People moves

LSEG appoints Jane Goodland as group head of sustainability

Formerly at Quilter

clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
Society to call time on 'tick-box' corporate responsibility in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Markets

Society to call time on 'tick-box' corporate responsibility in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Firms may adopt more 'authentic' version of social responsibility

clock 22 April 2020 •
Budget 2018: Will Philip Hammond deliver tricks or treats to the economy?

UK

Budget 2018: Will Philip Hammond deliver tricks or treats to the economy?

Addressing social care and healthcare shortfalls

clock 26 October 2018 •
Trustpilot