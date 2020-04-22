Society to call time on 'tick-box' corporate responsibility in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Few things are certain right now, but without a shadow of doubt the global pandemic will affect each and every one of us in some way, shape or form.

For companies and investors we see the potential for two interconnected shifts arising from this crisis that could accelerate progress towards a more sustainable global financial system.

Companies may adopt a more authentic version of social responsibility which directly challenges established business models and we could see a new wave of investors demanding investment strategies that go beyond ESG risk integration in pursuit of real-world social and environmental impact.

A more authentic version of social responsibility

The immediate fight against coronavirus has put company behaviour in the spotlight, heralding some previously unthinkable examples of collective action, innovation and capital reallocation.

Media coverage has focused on how companies have responded to the crisis in the face of crippling business conditions. We have already seen luxury brands making hand sanitizer, smartphone manufacturers and clothing companies producing face masks, and Formula 1 teams using their collective skills to design and manufacture new breathing devices.

On the flip side some, companies have been criticised for continuing business as usual or worse taking advantage of the crisis.

Customers, employees, media and shareholders are all watching. The way companies behave in the darkest of times is more revealing than any corporate responsibility report.

How organisations prioritise the needs of their employees and customers, use their skills and resources to contribute to the global response and what they learn and change in the process will be remembered.

The economic impacts of the coronavirus will be far reaching and for some sectors very deep indeed and possibly insurmountable.

The impact comes both from the enforced pause of economic activity but also the longer term effect of lower consumer spending and a re-evaluation by consumers of what they need, want, value, and appreciate. Only time will tell how this will play out.

If a positive is to come of this crisis it could be that society calls time on tick-box corporate responsibility and companies take a more authentic approach; a version which does not ignore the elephant in the room and if necessary challenges the future relevance of their core business strategy for a more sustainable economy.

If, as some suggest, green investment leads the economic recovery then this shift would be most stark for fossil fuel focused industries, or those whose products cause people physical, mental or financial detriment.

A re-evaluation of business and its contribution to a sustainable and inclusive economy is inevitable as a result of this crisis. How companies allocate capital and markets price risk will be under the microscope.