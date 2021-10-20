London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

Climate Transition Offering

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Climate Governance Scores have also been introduced
Image:

Climate Governance Scores have also been introduced

London Stock Exchange has launched a Climate Transition Offering, providing London-listed companies with guidance on integrating climate risks and opportunities.

The move makes the exchange the first to publish climate reporting guidance based on the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Model Guidance on Climate Disclosure, which is in line with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures recommendations.

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

LSE's climate reporting guidance is tailored to the UK regulatory and policy environment and will support companies to integrate climate risks and opportunities into operational decision making and help in reporting carbon performance.

Climate Governance Scores have also been introduced for more than 400 issuers as a private educational resource to "help them understand the key climate metrics that investors are focused on and identify areas of improvement and assess their performance against industry peers".

Based on the Transition Pathway Initiative‘s Management Quality Score methodology, the assessments will account for a company's carbon management practices and incorporation of climate changes considerations in their business strategy.

LSEG appoints Jane Goodland as group head of sustainability

Julia Hoggett, CEO of London Stock Exchange, said: "Investors are increasingly choosing to allocate capital to companies with clear frameworks for managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

"While many FTSE 100 companies have already taken a leadership position by committing to net zero by 2050 and before, the London Stock Exchange is home to companies at varying stages of the climate transition.

"Climate change represents the greatest challenge of our time, and it is essential that the financial market ecosystem supports and stimulates the action necessary across the economy to meet that challenge.

"Our new Climate Transition Offering launched today will help issuers understand how investor's view their performance on the transition and facilitate change by providing an action-orientated climate reporting framework aligned with global standards."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Chris Bacon succeeds Clemmie Vaughan as Ruffer CEO

abrdn combines UK property fund duo brought together under ASI merger

More on ESG

Capital Group's ESG Global Study 2021
ESG

Capital Group find ESG hampered by lack of consistency in reporting

Study investigates barriers to ESG adoption

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
Jonathan Maxwell of Sustainable Development Capital
ESG

Anomalies remain that challenge net-zero path

Need to be more energy efficient

Jonathan Maxwell
clock 19 October 2021 • 3 min read
The UK Government and the Financial Conduct Authority will aim to close “the information gap” for market participants through rolling out SDR across the economy
Regulation

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

SDR roll-out

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 19 October 2021 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
05

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
06

AIC: Keep private investors away from LTAF to prevent Woodford 2.0

13 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 