London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

The move makes the exchange the first to publish climate reporting guidance based on the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Model Guidance on Climate Disclosure, which is in line with the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures recommendations.

LSE's climate reporting guidance is tailored to the UK regulatory and policy environment and will support companies to integrate climate risks and opportunities into operational decision making and help in reporting carbon performance.

Climate Governance Scores have also been introduced for more than 400 issuers as a private educational resource to "help them understand the key climate metrics that investors are focused on and identify areas of improvement and assess their performance against industry peers".

Based on the Transition Pathway Initiative‘s Management Quality Score methodology, the assessments will account for a company's carbon management practices and incorporation of climate changes considerations in their business strategy.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of London Stock Exchange, said: "Investors are increasingly choosing to allocate capital to companies with clear frameworks for managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

"While many FTSE 100 companies have already taken a leadership position by committing to net zero by 2050 and before, the London Stock Exchange is home to companies at varying stages of the climate transition.

"Climate change represents the greatest challenge of our time, and it is essential that the financial market ecosystem supports and stimulates the action necessary across the economy to meet that challenge.

"Our new Climate Transition Offering launched today will help issuers understand how investor's view their performance on the transition and facilitate change by providing an action-orientated climate reporting framework aligned with global standards."