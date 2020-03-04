ISDA
Terry Smith warned ISDA of rate manipulation in 2010 - reports
Tullett Prebon's chief executive Terry Smith wrote a letter to the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) back in 2010 to question the rate setting process, but was ignored, the Telegraph reports.
