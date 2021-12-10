FCA reasserts need to transition from LIBOR as end-date approaches

'Synthetic LIBOR will not last'

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
From 1 January 2022, all LIBOR settings excluding 1-, 3- and 6-month sterling and Japanese yen and five US dollar settings will cease
The Financial Conduct Authority has reasserted the necessity of transitioning away from LIBOR as the deadline for the rate looms, reminding the industry that synthetic LIBOR “will not be published indefinitely”.

In a feedback statement published regarding the regulator's decisions on the use of LIBOR for articles 23C and 21A, the FCA encouraged users of the rate to "continue to focus on active transition and move their contracts away from LIBOR wherever possible" rather than relying on the limited synthetic version.

From 1 January 2022, all LIBOR settings excluding one, three and six-month sterling and Japanese yen as well as five US dollar settings will cease, with the former transferring to a synthetic model, while the latter will continue to be calculated by panel bank submission until the end of June 2023.

The extension has been granted in order to prevent disruption to markets and consumers if interest payments in LIBOR loans, mortgages, bonds and other contracts cannot be calculated, while the synthetic model was chosen as "the method is robust against manipulation".

In a speech given on Wednesday (8 December), director of markets and wholesale policy and wholesale supervision at the FCA, Edwin Schooling Latter, also urged the industry to complete its transition.

He highlighted three key actions, including signing the ISDA protocol and converting LIBOR bonds.

"But the FCA decision to require publication of synthetic sterling LIBOR for the duration of 2022 gives you time to catch up," he explained. "Choosing to convert to SONIA, over the relevant term, plus ISDA spreads would not change the expected value of your interest payments.

"SONIA and ISDA spreads are anyway the two components of synthetic LIBOR. But synthetic LIBOR will not last. SONIA will."

Schooling Latter also noted that "there may never be as many experts in LIBOR transition as there are right now" and strongly encouraged firms to take advantage of this.

Michael Cavers, a financial services partner at CMS, said: "Given the broad exercise of powers proposed, it is unsurprising that the feedback received by the FCA suggests widespread support.

"It is interesting that FCA has tried to squash observations that many loans are outside the scope of the benchmarks regulation. In what could be seen as a warning shot to the market, the FCA said that continued use of LIBOR is a broader conduct consideration, referencing consumer protection and market integrity."

