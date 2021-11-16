FCA confirms use of synthetic LIBOR for six settings with little change to initial proposal

The FCA stated it does not intend to renew the compulsion and publication of the three Japanese yen settings beyond 2022

From 1 January 2022, all LIBOR settings excluding 1-, 3- and 6-month sterling and Japanese yen and five US dollar settings will cease, with the former transferring to a synthetic model, while the latter will continue to be calculated by panel bank submission until the end of June 2023.

Japanese yen and sterling settings will not be available for use in any new contracts and the regulator continues to encourage the industry to move away from LIBOR rates as soon as possible.

The extension has been granted in order to prevent disruption to markets and consumers if interest payments in LIBOR loans, mortgages, bonds and other contracts cannot be calculated, while the synthetic model was chosen as "the method is robust against manipulation".

From end-2021, synthetic sterling LIBOR will be calculated as the sum of the 1-, 3- or 6-month SONIA reference rate provided by the ICE Benchmark Association (IBA) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) spread adjustment for 1-, 3- or 6-month sterling LIBOR.

Synthetic Japanese yen LIBOR will be calculated as the sum of the 1-, 3- or 6-month Tokyo term risk-free rate (TORF) provided by QUICK Benchmarks and the ISDA spread adjustment for 1-, 3- or 6-month Japanese yen LIBOR.

The FCA stated it does not intend to renew the compulsion and publication of the three Japanese yen settings beyond 2022, although it did not clarify its intention for the sterling model.

Some respondents asked that the FCA intervene on more LIBOR settings than the six proposed, particularly the 12-month sterling LIBOR setting, however, the regulator said conditions had not been met to intervene further than its proposal.

The only change made to the regulator's 29 September proposal relates to the methodology for calculating the three Japanese yen LIBOR settings in order to account for day count differences between yen LIBOR and TORF.

In order to use TORF as a component for calculating the Japanese yen settings, IBA will be required to multiply the value of TORF for the relevant setting published for an applicable London business day by 360/365.

Edwin Schooling Latter, director of markets and wholesale policy, said: ‘Today's publications form some of the final building blocks in the transition from LIBOR, a global effort led by the FCA and the Bank of England in conjunction with industry and overseas regulators.

"But work should not stop here. While synthetic LIBOR reduces risk in the transition and provides a bridge to risk-free rates like SONIA, it will not last indefinitely and contracts need to be moved away from LIBOR wherever possible."