Regulation outlook 2022: Impact of past, present and future decisions set to take hold

2022 could see a "cold war of regulator action" between the UK and EU

Past decisions will also bring change, as LIBOR also comes to an end this year, with very slim exception, while the spectre of Brexit is far from banished.

On 10 December, the Financial Conduct Authority reminded the industry that it must transition away from LIBOR and that the extensions applied to five US dollar settings and six sterling and yen settings were not permanent and should not be interpreted as such.

Synthetic LIBOR confirmation a 'welcome relief'

Director of markets and wholesale policy and wholesale supervision at the FCA Edwin Schooling Latter said: "The FCA decision to require publication of synthetic sterling LIBOR for the duration of 2022 gives you time to catch up.

"Choosing to convert to SONIA, over the relevant term, plus ISDA spreads would not change the expected value of your interest payments.

"SONIA and ISDA spreads are anyway the two components of synthetic LIBOR. But synthetic LIBOR will not last. SONIA will."

Despite this, Michael Cavers, partner at CMS, argued the regulator is "likely to extend the publication of synthetic LIBOR" but will avoid making the announcement sooner than absolutely necessary to avoid undermining its message.

He continued that the transition away from the rate will not end on 1 January 2022.

"Although there is much activity to transition away from LIBOR in advance of 31 December, transition will continue into 2022," he said.

"Some deals will be waiting third party consents; some deals will fix their rate before LIBOR ceases, so may have a little more time to transition in 2022; and some parties and deals will just not have transitioned yet."

‘End of the prologue'

Although Brexit has largely disappeared from headlines, Jake Green, partner at Ashurst, described the UK and EU's journey through the watershed decisions as "just about the end of the prologue".

"No one has acted that aggressively, including the European regulators, and I think it is going to start getting real and getting worse quite quickly," he said. "There is a pincer movement of European regulators who will start to enforce certain areas harder.

"The UK and European rules are moving away from each other a lot quicker than people had imagined and the idea of a single harmonised rulebook has fallen away."

He added: "I think we are going to have a cold war of regulator action."

AIC: 'Enough is enough' when it comes to KIDs

PRIIPs is one of these areas of divergence that Mikkel Bates, regulatory manager at FE fundinfo, highlighted. The UK version is due in Q1 2022, while the EU ruling has been pushed back again, this time to the end of 2022 - three years later than its first deadline.

Bates noted that it is unlikely for the PRIIPs KID to come into effect in the UK before January 2023 and explained that, regardless, the UCITS KIID will be required until 31 December 2026.

On the continent, the importance of aligning the PRIIPs KID changes with the end of UCITS KIIDs was dropped from the most recent extension, with PRIIPs KID likely to take effect while UCITS KIID is still in effect.

SDR versus SFDR

Another area of divergence is that of the UK sustainability disclosure requirements versus the EU sustainable finance disclosure regulation, with the former under discussion with a "real sense of urgency", according to chief distribution officer and Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research Steve Kenny.

"My advice to practitioners would be to get involved in the discussion and consultation papers from the FCA, to avoid falling victim to regulations that unhelpful to your business and your clients," he urged.

"The papers focus on SDR and fund labelling, both of which will have a significant impact on the market. The current proposals on labelling are not particularly helpful, using terms such as ‘transitioning' and ‘aligned' which are not particularly consumer friendly, and have strong connections with climate change."

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

Henry Glasford, associate at Ashurst, described SDR as "much clearer" than SFDR in relation to its product categorisation.

"There are five categories [under SDR], some of which have quantitative thresholds, whereas if you look at the EU position on SFDR, it is not as clear cut," he said. "There is a lot of grey area, which people are taking advantage of.

"That is leading to a lack of confidence, in particular in products that categorise themselves as Article 8, because at the moment it looks like every fund under the sun is an Article 8 product."

Although Glasford argued the UK proposal is "more robust", he questioned whether SDR was a question of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted.

"The EU was so far ahead that it has set itself up as the standard bearer," he argued. "The UK might be a better and clearer standard, but if the industry has set itself up for the EU process, that make it difficult to comply with the UK standard."

LTAF's ‘time has come'

The long-term asset fund has been in the spotlight for most of 2021, but 2022 is set to be the year the industry sees its first LTAF product, following a particularly strong drive from the government, according to Neil Simmonds, funds partner at Simmons & Simmons.

LTAF will require minimum 90-day notice period and lays groundwork for property fund overhaul

"We expect a first wave of launches in the second and third quarters of 2022 from larger institutional managers followed by sustained increase in popularity for the new vehicle for asset gathering by institutional managers and more boutique private market asset managers over the remainder of the year when expected changes to the DC pension scheme charge cap come into force," he said.

"We also expect a consultation from the FCA in the first half of 2022 on opening up the LTAF for certain parts of the retail market with appropriate safeguards.

"The LTAF is a product whose time has come."

Cryptocurrency

While 2021 was "the year crypto went mainstream", 2022 is likely to be the year it sees heavier regulation.

Charles Kerrigan, partner at CMS, described the UK as a "relatively crypto-friendly jurisdiction" but noted policymakers will have questions to answer next year regarding financial crime and consumer harm.

"Alongside the themes of financial crime and how to ensure any issue of securities goes through the usual rigorous process, regulators in 2022 have some specific points in mind," he said. "These include bringing in regulations to cover online cryptoasset promotions, and regulations to require banks to set aside capital against cryptoassets on their balance sheets - to ensure there is no contagion risk between their unregulated and regulated business.

"More generally, regulators must keep up with the flood of innovations in crypto. Decentralised finance, sometimes called open finance, will grow to a point where it may become systemically important and need attention."

He added: "Regulation in this area will continue to have the hard task of supporting innovation in the digitalisation of financial relationships and markets - and protecting consumers.

"In 2022 it will be difficult to work within a set of rules that were written to deal with a different investing environment before social media, mooning coins, rug pulls and all the rest."

Advertising Standards Authority rules crypto ads 'misleading'

Ashurst's Green suggested the regulator might "kick one or two players out of the UK" in the short term, which would lead to further volatility.

"In the execution-only space, it is going to create a more expensive product for people that want it, so people will be using third country firms that are probably not best capitalised and probably do not behave fantastically," he said.

"There might be some rather unfortunate consequences to the FCA aggression towards crypto."