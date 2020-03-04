Investment Outlook

The Big Debate: Economic Outlook
In the latest Big Debate, our panelists from Rathbone Unit Trust Management, Threadneedle Investments and S&P Capital IQ discussed Economic Outlook.

Dr Doom: Why the US cannot avoid recession
Advanced economies, compared with emerging markets, have better fundamentals, but getting back to ‘normal' will be a multi-year process, says economist Nouriel Roubini, who forecasts up to a decade of weak economic growth in the US.