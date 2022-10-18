Buy bonds to beat inflation

Whatever the causes of inflation, be it the war in Ukraine, the lifting of lockdown, the after-effects of Covid or fiscal folly, no-one opening an energy bill this month can be in doubt of its presence.

Latest data from August for the retail price index (RPI) puts the year-on-year growth in prices at 12.3% and the consumer price index at 9.9%, the worst since the early 1990s.

As the Bank of England battles to tame the inflation beast, interest rates have been hiked and more rises are coming. Bonds have sold off aggressively, which will cause disquiet among many clients who had come to enjoy the unnatural growth they delivered during the long era of Quantitative Easing. They understood bonds to be low-risk assets.

Many will not be happy about a 20% fall in the average corporate bond fund in the past year.

It is hard to explain the inverse 'see-saw' relationship between bond prices and yields, but it is worth the effort. Those dramatic falls in prices mean bond yields on UK corporate bonds have now risen to 7%.

Of course, there is still a big disconnect between inflation at 12% and bond yields at that price - a significant loss in real spending power. Surely it makes no sense buying bonds to beat inflation? There are two broad questions to bear in mind.

What is your alternative? You might get a shade over 4% on a one-year fixed deal, with no potential upside from a bank you have never heard of. And how confident are you in equities?

Secondly, will inflation stay at these elevated levels? I believe it will come down. Bond markets are like a barometer - they measure pressure, but also offer predictions. Currently, they sound confused.

What the markets are forecasting

The markets are currently pricing inflation to average 7.5% for the year that started last August. By August next year, looking forward another 12 months, they expect inflation to average just 3.9%.

So, yes, looking one year out we should expect inflation to average around 7.5% against a yield on corporate bonds of approximately 7%.

That means you make a small real terms loss, assuming inflation does average 7.5% and bond yields remain unchanged at 7%. But over the next two years, inflation is expected to nearly halve. The bond market yield is 7% with an average maturity of 9.5 years. Put simply, beyond one year, if you buy bonds today the chances are that you will get a whopping inflation-busting yield for several years.

Your client might decide to wait a year and then buy - but then I would remind them of the first question - where else will they put the money for a better return?

And secondly, if and when inflation falls back aggressively, will the market still be offering 7% yield then? I think we know the answer. If yields have fallen, prices at the other end of the see-saw will have risen, leaving those who invest now sitting on price gains as well as a year of income.

Markets get things wrong. They are also forecasting base rates to peak at 5.8% next summer. I do not believe this will happen.

Yes, I realise that I am therefore asking you to believe market forecasts one minute and disbelieve them the next - inflation forecasts seem plausible, interest rate forecasts do not. But here is the logic. These two predictions are contradictory.

If central bankers do lift the base rate to 5.8%, mortgage payments will become crippling. That will lift housing costs, but also deliver a nasty recession which will undermine many of the drivers of inflation.

Falling inflation will ultimately lead to falling interest rates, which bond markets would anticipate, in turn lifting bond prices. In other words, well-chosen bonds have reached the point where they are an insurance against recession.

Even assuming things carry on as the market expects, investors looking at the medium to long term can buy corporate bonds now that will highly likely thump inflation for several years to come.

We have been hesitant to call the bottom of the market. This year's capacity for surprises may not yet be exhausted. Inflation may rise beyond expectations, leading bonds to fall. But if I was an adviser with clients sitting in cash watching the value of their savings eroding, I would be pointing out these charts.

We have entered one of those phases where buying bonds again is - if not quite yet - close to becoming a no brainer decision.

Stephen Snowden is head of fixed income at Artemis Investment Management