Bridge over fire: Looking ahead at fixed income in Q4

Central banks aggressively pushed short rates higher in response to the worst inflation of the last half century, and the consequent bear flattening in yield curves added to the year's steep losses.

The bond price declines continued to fuel retail fund outflows, and given the poor liquidity conditions, led to a defensive market environment with huge intra- and inter-day swings. Investors may watch the day-to-day moves, which may be driven by any number of risks, with rapt attention.

Yet, a closer look at four market issues provides context around market fragility, factors contributing to inflation, currency volatility, and the evolving reset in fixed income.

Sterling rallies on Hunt emergency statement

Looking ahead, we see an ongoing limbo amidst conflicting positives and negatives—with the negatives still arguably in the lead.

Continuing high inflation readings and strong job growth are likely to keep central banks aggressively raising rates and fuelling hard landing fears. Further ahead, however, the inflation picture may be set to improve as both real estate and energy prices may have passed their peak levels.

More generally, the Covid-era supply and demand imbalances also appear to be correcting, suggesting lower core goods inflation.

If you consider the lagged impact of prior rate hikes and those hikes that seem destined to come in the months ahead, there is reason for optimism that the peaks in growth, inflation, and, therefore, long-term interest rates should be at hand.

But qualifications are warranted. First, should growth and inflation continue to surprise on the upside, rates could still have another percentage point of head room, although our base case is for a top in long rates closer to current levels.

Second, given the low levels of unemployment globally and the likelihood that a return to target inflation will take some time, the newly achieved, higher level of rates may persist for several quarters, there may be no quick U-turn this time.

Yields rise after chancellor replaced and BoE ends gilt market operations

While the balance of factors and their trajectories suggest that the hurricane battering the bond market should weaken, unfortunately it is too soon to be sure that we are not just in the eye of the storm with further rate increases followed by a recession yet to come.

The wide range of potential outcomes has commensurately kept markets skittish as exemplified by the high levels of implied interest- rate volatility and the ongoing rally in the currency markets' favourite safe haven, the US dollar, which is a trend that looks set to continue.

As nearly exigent as the day-to-day situation may appear, the issues within our outlook culminate in a broader perspective that may not be so grim.

Looking beyond economic landings — either hard or soft — and the transition to the end game of the war in Ukraine — whatever that may be — what do we know about the potential economic backdrop and market configuration that lies beyond?

Economic conditions seem destined to return to a configuration more similar to the pre-Covid conditions than not: secular factors, such as an aging demographic and high debt burdens, are likely to drive a return to moderate growth and inflation, which may therefore lead to a lower interest-rate environment—albeit with some variation in the Eurozone market.

When looking back from this future vantage point of, say, five years down the road, it will likely be clear that our current times have witnessed the highest levels of growth, inflation, and interest rates for generations to come.

So, wherever rates peak, although it is highly likely that most of the increase in rates is behind us, it will be a level of global interest rates that will likely prove to be the high-water marks for years, decades, or maybe even generations to come.

Bank of England gilt operation comes to an end

We may be seeing a mini-1980s reset in the level of rates.

As a further positive for fixed income returns ahead, the current configuration—where spreads have widened and yields on government bonds have risen—is hardly the norm. In most cycles, when spreads are wide, there has been an economic slowdown and / or financial crisis, which has driven government bond yields lower.

Conversely, when the economy has performed well and government yields are at their cycle peaks, spreads are often tight. This opens the possibility that once the fear of the central bank rate hikes passes, the bond market will present a rare opportunity of both peaking yields and spreads.

Robert Tipp is chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income