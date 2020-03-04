investment bonds
Rathbones to release High Quality Bond fund to broader UK market
Managed by Noelle Cazalis
Vanguard launches Global Aggregate Bond ETF
OCF of 0.10%
Has the Fed become hostage to inflation expectations?
Investors casting doubt on effectiveness of monetary policy
Pictet poaches Schroders manager for EM debt team
Pictet Asset Management has poached emerging market debt specialist Luke Chua from Schroders.
IMA GEM Bond sector goes live with 25 funds
The Investment Management Association has moved 25 funds into the newly launched Global Emerging Markets Bond sector, which went live on 31 December.
Choosing the right metric to value a bond
iShares launches short duration ETFs as investors eye rate rises
iShares has launched three ultra-short bond ETFs and two short duration bond ETFs as investors seek out new ways to protect themselves if interest rates start to rise.
Aberdeen expands bond and property range
Aberdeen Asset Management is launching two bond funds for its Luxembourg range and an institutional property fund investing in European real estate.
Kames bond managers add to long-dated bonds as yields rise
Kames Capital's fixed income specialists David Roberts and Philip Milburn are seeing value return to long-dated bonds following the recent spike in bond yields.
Canada Life Inv to bring high yield fund onshore
Canada Life Investments is planning to launch an onshore version of the Putnam Global High Yield Bond fund managed by its sister company Putnam Investments.
Kleinwort Benson poaches fixed income head from Barclays
Kleinwort Benson has hired Fadi Zaher from Barclays Wealth & Investment Management as head of bonds and currencies.
PIMCO's Gross blames central banks for global economy 'shipwreck'
PIMCO's Bill Gross has said the Federal Reserve and other central banks are to blame for "the current shipwreck" that is the global economy.
AXA IM head of European high yield Wilmont exits
Andrew Wilmont, head of European high yield at AXA Investment Managers, has left the firm, handing his funds to James Gledhill.
GAM issues waiting list on Catastrophe Bond fund
Investment manager GAM has slowed inflows into its catastrophe bond fund, launched in the fourth quarter of last year, due to capacity constraints in the sector.
Kames' Milburn: LTRO is no 'panacea' for euro crisis
As the volatility index trends downwards investors should be selling - not buying - risk assets, said Kames Capital's David Roberts and Phil Milburn as they warned the eurozone crisis will return to haunt markets.
M&G's Leaviss: Five things we have learnt from Greek 'default'
Pictet launches sovereign debt fund based on fundamentals
Pictet Asset Management has launched a global government bond fund that will invest according to an issuer's fundamentals rather than by region.
Italian police swoop on $6trn fake US bond stash
Trillions of dollars in fake US bonds have been seized from a warehouse in Zurich alleviating a "severe threat" to global financial security, according to media reports.
Banks set to tap ECB for further €1trn
European banks could seek up to €1trn in extra funding from the European Central Bank's (ECB) emergency funding scheme in the February auction.
Kames: Germany cannot bail out Europe and keep AAA
Kames Capital's fixed income team has said quantitative easing in Europe is a must in order to prevent Germany losing its AAA rating.
Causer and Read: Holding banks has hit our performance
Invesco Perpetual's Paul Causer and Paul Read have admitted banking exposure has hurt the performance of their £334m Tactical Bond fund, but are sticking with the positions.
Gross' PIMCO Total Return sees $17bn outflow for year
The world's largest bond fund, run by Bill Gross, has seen outflows of $17bn over the past year - a time when bond funds as an asset class have seen net inflows.
Equity funds see highest monthly outflow since credit crunch - IMA
Last month equity funds in the IMA sectors saw their largest monthly outflow since October 2008, the peak of the financial crisis.
Snowden bought French banks ahead of the rally
Stephen Snowden has upped risk on the Kames Investment Grade Bond fund by "aggressively" increasing exposure to banks and topping up high yield on the view the bottom of the market has already been reached.