2023 outlook for credit markets

For the first time in years, credit markets potentially offer a way to achieve long-term return objectives via income alone, without the drawdown risk inherent in equity markets.

In addition, from an asset allocation perspective, the traditional role of fixed income as a diversifying asset has been restored, with the potential for meaningful returns from the asset class if central banks were to ease policy in a future downturn.

Two factors could create highly differentiated outlooks at an issuer level

Until there is greater confidence that inflation is under control and that the growth outlook has stabilised, the risk of further volatility persists.

Mini Budget threatens UK credit rating

Although spreads have widened broadly, there are two significant underlying factors that, combined with more volatile conditions, have the potential to create significant dispersion in returns between individual issuers.

First, the pandemic has interrupted or accelerated several secular trends.

As such, several sectors that may appear to be in decline or expansion, may just be adjusting to the new post-pandemic world.

Separating those sectors which are seeing activity normalising, and those experiencing more structural changes in demand will be key in the years ahead.

Second, despite the rise in yields, many corporate issuers are insulated from the interest rate shock.

Through the period of low rates, corporates gradually extended their maturity profiles, taking advantage of buoyant market conditions to lock in low funding costs.

As this debt gradually approaches maturity, funding costs will creep upwards, but for many issuers it will be years before this has a meaningful impact.

For those best able to pass rising costs onto their customers, the combination of high inflation and long maturity fixed rate debt will potentially allow debts to be inflated away over time, effectively allowing some issuers to naturally deleverage.

This should create significant potential to add value via sector and security selection and active managers should thrive.

However, to fully benefit from this environment, it will be important to have the ability to invest globally, allowing the hunt for optimal positions across global markets.

Spreads are at levels that overpay investors for default risks

Although partially driven by wider spreads, a key factor in the repricing of yields has been a dramatic upward shift in government bond yields.

This has increased the attractiveness of government bonds and may make some investors question the necessity of taking the additional risk inherent in credit investment.

This risk is overstated.

Spreads are sufficiently wide to remain attractive even when assuming a historically extreme level of defaults.

Although there is a degree of economic uncertainty as central banks seek to return inflation back to target, the outlook appears far more benign than markets are pricing in.

Too early to predict a rally in spreads, but there are reasons to be more optimistic in the medium-term

Although attractive levels of income are now available in credit markets, and that spreads are overpricing the risks, we are cautious to predict a rally in spreads in the short-term.

The uncertain outlook, and our expectation of further volatility ahead, are likely to keep spreads elevated.

BoE starts sales of bonds bought during emergency gilt market operation

At the same time, government bond yields are likely to remain under pressure until inflation is on a very clear downward path, and far closer to central bank targets than it is today.

As we move into 2023 the outlook could, however, change considerably. We note that markets are already pricing in significant rate hikes from global central banks, but a large part of the tightening cycle now lies behind us, with rates likely to peak by mid-2023 in many markets.

Also, with credit markets now offering a realistic way to generate returns without having to resort to higher risk assets, investor flows into credit markets should be supportive.

This should be further buoyed by demand from those seeking to hold fixed income as a way to diversify, with the potential for meaningful returns if yields decline in a future economic downturn.

Additionally, elevated levels of volatility, combined with structural changes in some sectors, is the perfect environment for active management, potentially allowing value to be added via sector and stock selection.

Adam Whiteley is head of global credit at Insight Investment