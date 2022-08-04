Four graphs explaining... fixed income

Four experts write

clock • 3 min read
Four graphs explaining... fixed income

In this month’s ‘Four graphs explaining’ our experts consider fixed income.

A fund manager, multi-asset manager, fund picker and economist picked graphs that detail what is happening to inflation, how the bond markets are reacting and bright spots in the market for investors. 

Michael Cross, CIO Fixed Income, HSBC Asset Management

The difficult near-term growth/inflation trade-off is rightly concerning fixed income investors, and it will be some time before the uncertainties fade. But, taking a step back, medium-term inflation expectations remain anchored, while real rates - and credit spreads - have risen as monetary policy is finally normalising: QE has ended, and policy rates have lifted off decisively. Central banks now have more room for manoeuvre, if they need it, which markets should welcome. Looking ahead, the prospect of bonds with positive real yields whose prices primarily reflect the fundamentals of credit research is a ray of light in the current fog.

Related Topics

More on Bonds

Arthur Lau of PineBridge Investments
Asia

Asia Fixed Income: on a firm foundation

US interest rates little impact

Arthur Lau
clock 20 July 2022 • 3 min read
Mark Holman, portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management
Bonds

TwentyFour's Holman: How to prep your bond portfolio for recession

The first half of 2022 was one of the most painful periods in living memory for financial markets.

Mark Holman
clock 19 July 2022 • 4 min read
UK equities saw the largest outflows out of any category, at more than £2bn.
Bonds

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost £7bn outflows in June

Passive bonds attract fresh capital

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

MiFID II goes live but asset managers are still confused

02 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds fewest underperformers in six years

08 August 2022 • 4 min read
03

Bank of England predicts recession as it enacts largest rate hike in 27 years

04 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

Blue Whale puts skin in the game with £120,000 investment in own fund

02 August 2022 • 1 min read
05

Deep Dive: Property markets in this recession are not like 2008

05 August 2022 • 5 min read
06

Industry Voice: Mapping China's recovery

03 August 2022 • 3 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot