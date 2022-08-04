Four graphs explaining... fixed income

A fund manager, multi-asset manager, fund picker and economist picked graphs that detail what is happening to inflation, how the bond markets are reacting and bright spots in the market for investors.

Michael Cross, CIO Fixed Income, HSBC Asset Management

The difficult near-term growth/inflation trade-off is rightly concerning fixed income investors, and it will be some time before the uncertainties fade. But, taking a step back, medium-term inflation expectations remain anchored, while real rates - and credit spreads - have risen as monetary policy is finally normalising: QE has ended, and policy rates have lifted off decisively. Central banks now have more room for manoeuvre, if they need it, which markets should welcome. Looking ahead, the prospect of bonds with positive real yields whose prices primarily reflect the fundamentals of credit research is a ray of light in the current fog.