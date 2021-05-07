'A bleak future': Is Warren Buffett wrong for saying investors should forget about bonds?

Simon Lue-Fong, head of fixed income at Vontobel Asset Management
For the past three decades in bond markets, interest rates were the drivers of returns, going forward it will be spreads that drive returns. This is a fundamental shift, which requires investors to change how they make investment decisions and here, in my view, active management has an advantage over passive.
Today, money in fixed income is made in spread products. For example, corporate bonds, for an average mid-yield euro corporate bond with a five-year maturity, the rates component is -0.55% and the spread component is 1.4%.
This means that when spreads compress, you make money and when spreads widen you lose. High-spread products, such as emerging market bonds, are most promising in the current environment.
This is because they not only provide a cushion for further interest rate declines but they also stand to benefit from reflation as growth picks up after the pandemic.
In my opinion, the bonds that have a negative real yield with a very high sensitivity to interest rates, as they do not offer real income, have no long-term capital gain, will remain volatile and are the worst hedge against inflation.
The list is long, but the obvious ones are most of the developed economies government bonds, except for the USA, and the short-term high quality corporate credit bonds.
The exception for USA, is that it has a positive nominal rate, and it also helps to balance the risk of an equity portfolio.