'A bleak future': Is Warren Buffett wrong for saying investors should forget about bonds?

Paola Binns, head of sterling credit at Royal London Asset Management

With corporate bonds trading at their most expensive levels, compared with government bonds, it is hard to argue they are cheap from a historical perspective.





For example, the pricing on gilts effectively locks in a negative real rate of return if things stay static for investors over the term of the investment.





The incremental yield investors can get on a corporate bond at least mitigates those real losses investors face when buying fixed income investments. Medium-term demand is likely to remain if rates stay at ultra-low levels.





Investing in long dated bonds with high sensitivity to moves in interest rates could result in big losses if central banks start unwinding measures taken during the pandemic.





A reversal of the extremely loose monetary conditions currently in place could see a rise in long term interest rates, similar to the first quarter of this year when the value of 30 year maturity gilts fell by circa 15%.





The best areas within bond markets are probably those less sensitive to moves in interest rates but offering above average yield, such as high yield bonds or subordinated debt of insurance companies and banks.





Here, investors take more credit risk and earn more income to compensate; typically, as the bonds have short dated maturities or calls, they are less impacted by volatility in government bond markets.





These types of more risky investments also benefit the most from the stimulus programmes from governments and central banks, which have produced favourable liquidity conditions for financially riskier debtors and reduced the risk of defaults in the near term.