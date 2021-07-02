You are currently accessing Investment Week via your
Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to
sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please
contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Search Investment Week
Sponsored by
You are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
Tom Underhill joins the firm
Tri Huynh joins as managing director, financial intermediaries
First sustained brand campaign also launched
Julian Polnik joins as head of sales support
Reporting to Dan Marshall
Sam Gold and Doug Abbott to take reins
Based in London