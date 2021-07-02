intermediary

Oldfield Partners hires Artemis veteran Underhill to lead UK wholesale and institutional

People moves

Oldfield Partners hires Artemis veteran Underhill to lead UK wholesale and institutional

Tom Underhill joins the firm

clock 02 July 2021 • 1 min read
Capital Group adds to UK sales team ahead of OEICs push

People moves

Capital Group adds to UK sales team ahead of OEICs push

Tri Huynh joins as managing director, financial intermediaries

clock 10 May 2021 • 1 min read
Capital Group plans new OEIC range as part of UK intermediary market push

Funds

Capital Group plans new OEIC range as part of UK intermediary market push

First sustained brand campaign also launched

clock 12 April 2021 •
Waverton IM makes intermediary sales team appointment from S&W

People moves

Waverton IM makes intermediary sales team appointment from S&W

Julian Polnik joins as head of sales support

clock 22 September 2020 •
Neuberger Berman adds ASI veteran Adam to sales team

People moves

Neuberger Berman adds ASI veteran Adam to sales team

Reporting to Dan Marshall

clock 08 January 2020 •
Schroders appoints co-heads of UK intermediary to replace US-bound Middleton

People moves

Schroders appoints co-heads of UK intermediary to replace US-bound Middleton

Sam Gold and Doug Abbott to take reins

clock 15 November 2019 •
PineBridge nabs head of UK intermediary from Hermes

Investment

PineBridge nabs head of UK intermediary from Hermes

Based in London

clock 12 February 2019 •
Trustpilot