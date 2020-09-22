Waverton IM makes intermediary sales team appointment from S&W

Julian Polnik has been appointed to the intermediary sales team at Waverton IM

Waverton Investment Management has hired from Smith and Williamson for the role of head of sales support within its intermediary sales team, in a boost to its model portfolio service offering.

Julian Polnik was previously a senior business development manager at Smith and Williamson, and has also held positions at UBS Wealth Management and Close Asset Management, where he established their respective discretionary portfolio management services for financial advisers.

In his new role at Waverton, which has approximately £6.4bn of assets under management, he will report to director and head of intermediary sales Mark Barrington.

"He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of working with financial advisers and will provide a vital contribution to maintaining the strong momentum in the support we are currently receiving. We look forward to introducing Julian to our adviser partners," Barrington said.

Polnik added: "Waverton's model portfolio service has performed strongly compared to the peer average, since the start of this year.

"The managed costs and low fees are particularly attractive to clients in a low return environment, and I am looking forward to working with both Mark and the rest of the team at Waverton to take the offering even further."