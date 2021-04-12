Capital Group plans new OEIC range as part of UK intermediary market push

The new range will be comprised of active, long-only equity and fixed income fund strategies

Capital Group has announced its intention to launch a UK OEIC range as part of its "clear commitment" to growing its services in the UK market and boosting relationships with financial advisers.

The new range will comprise active, long-only equity and fixed income fund strategies and is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority

Chris Miles, head of UK financial intermediaries at Capital Group, said: "Our intention to launch an OEIC range is the next step to meeting the needs of UK clients and signals a clear commitment to growing our services in the UK market and strengthening our relationships with financial intermediaries.

"It is about making the best of Capital Group's investment capabilities more accessible to UK intermediaries and their clients."

The firm revealed its plans for the OEIC range at the same time as launching its first sustained brand campaign to raise awareness of Capital Group in the UK, which is set to run throughout 2021.

Miles said that the UK brand campaign highlights its "distinct long-term approach to investing", which is built around the "Capital System".

Capital Group's system aims to avoid relying on so-called star fund managers and is based on a multiple-portfolio-manager system, whereby the portfolios are divided into a number of segments, called 'sleeves' run by individual managers "chosen for their diversity of views, backgrounds and styles".

In addition, a sleeve of the portfolio is often managed by analysts.

Allyson Foster, head of UK marketing at Capital Group, added: "As an adviser-led business we want to send a strong message to the UK market about the value of partnerships in the realisation of people's financial goals.

"Our debut UK brand campaign will seek to bring to life the core elements of Capital Group's unique approach to investing and inspire people to take control of their financial futures."