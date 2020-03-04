ING
Gold outlook 2020: Geopolitics to dictate price outlook
How far can gold rally?
ING Investment Management rebrands as NN Investment Partners
ING Investment Management has rebranded to NN Investment Partners after its parent company listed it as part of a wider IPO last year.
Which asset classes will flourish this year?
Convertibles duo join ING from Avoca
ING Investment Management is to add a further fixed income strategy to its product range following the hire of a pair of managers from Avoca Convertible Bond Partners.
Short-termism: An industry obsession?
The Big Question: Which European stocks are bucking the dividend slowdown?
Prepare for fireworks as policy uncertainty returns
Do funds still need to beat the benchmark?
Where are the top contrarian plays in the market currently?
Where is the best value: Large, mid, or small caps?
ING launches duration-hedged share classes
ING Investment Management has launched duration-hedged share classes for a trio of its funds in a bid to give investors an alternative to short-dated bond funds.
UK equities: Overvalued or still in the ascendancy?
ING cautions: Beware the pain in Spain over asset-backed securities
ING's Annemieke Coldeweijer has cautioned investors not to be bullish on peripheral European debt, warning the tightening in spreads in the asset-backed securities market could cause pain for investors.
No gloom for EM currencies
The Big Question: Where will the best returns be found in 2014?
ING's head of multi-asset returns to unloved commodities
Ewout van Schaick, head of multi-asset strategies at ING Investment Management, has opened a position in commodities across his portfolios for the first time in a year.
Playing a commodities rebound: Managers' key strategies
Comment: Time for European 'revenge of the nerds'
Investors were able to enjoy their summer holiday this year without losing too much sleep.