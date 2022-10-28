Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

The market is pricing a 75 basis point hike from the Bank of England at the November meeting.

However, they warn that investor reaction to the approach is unclear and plans may shift after the government's fiscal plan is revealed later in November.

The market is pricing a 75 basis point hike from the Bank of England at the November meeting, down from 105 basis points that was at one point priced due to the turmoil of the Mini Budget.

"The government's climb down from the inflationary policies of Trussonomics means the Bank will not have to slam down on the brakes quite as hard," commented Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

However, with the change to the date of the fiscal statement, which is now set for 17 November, the BoE will be without a big part of the economic picture. This will "encourage the bank's rate setters to be cautious," Khalaf noted.

"The bank can always then adjust monetary policy at the December meeting if needed, when the full scope of the government's fiscal plans will be laid bare by the Autumn Statement," the analyst noted.

Deutsche Bank are predicting the decision for a 0.75bps increase to 3% will not be unanimous, and anticipates two members voting for a smaller 50bps hike.

ING meanwhile believe a 50bp hike is "narrowly more likely," according to a note published today (28 October).

ING pointed out investors are still expecting the bank rate to peak around 5% next year.

However in a speech, deputy governor Ben Broadbent said rates would unlike rise above that mark and the hit to the economy from such a steep increase would be damaging.

This is a message Deutsche Bank anticipates to be reiterated by the governor at the press conference.

They anticipate he will "stress that while the bank remains fully committed to fighting off excess inflation, it will attempt to avoid an over correction in rates that would set the economy back further from its pre-pandemic levels".

Economic picture

Experts are also predicting the Bank of England to stress the dire state of the economic outlook, flagging a deeper and more prolonged recession.

However, Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at abrdn, warned it is unclear how investors will respond to this approach by the central bank.

"It remains to be seen how receptive investors are to this message right now after the recent period of volatility," he commented.

"It is possible a more dovish message from the bank is interpreted by investors as a sign that the bank is once again falling behind the curve on inflation."

He added that this might "ironically" lead to an increase in gilt yields as investors anticipate inflation pressure.

"So a monetary policy strategy that is designed to try to lower future interest rate expectations may end up increasing them if policy is not seen as credible," he commented.

Fiscal/monetary balance

Bartholomew went on to highlight that in the scenario that investors react badly to the bank's moves then there would be higher gilt yields which would "rebound against the government's decision to delay its fiscal statement".

He explained one of the reasons for the delay in the fiscal statement, which was originally scheduled for Halloween, is to give the Office for Budget Responsibility time to incorporate the fall of gilt yields into its forecasts.

"These lower borrower costs mechanically lower the size of the funding gap in the government's fiscal plans, and so reduces the need for spending cuts and tax increases," he explained.

Khalaf added the BoE is due to sell gilts from the QE scheme on 1 November and pointed out the dynamics of the current market has "significantly" raised the costs to the government.

The government will be paying more interest on the gilts than they have under the QE scheme because buyers in the market will want to receive the full gilt coupon, but the BoE only charged the base rate.

"None of that is a welcome development for the new chancellor, who is already scrambling to plug a black hole in the Exchequer's finances," the analyst commented.

Bartholomew concluded: "The UK's fiscal-monetary nexus remains tight. Delaying the fiscal statement may have bought the government time and fiscal space, but it has also increased the period of uncertainty over how exactly the rapidly UK's changing policy mix will play out."