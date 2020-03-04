Income tax
Six financial policies from the election manifestos so far
Labour mulls 60% top rate income tax
Shadow chancellor reveals plans
Personal allowance to rise to £10,600
The Chancellor will raise the personal allowance threshold to £10,600 in the next year, £100 more than the initially planned £10,500.
How a Scottish rate of income tax will work for pensions
The Smith Commission has proposed the Scottish Parliament should get more powers over tax. Jonathan Stapleton discovers what this means for pensions and how schemes and employers can define who is a Scottish taxpayer.
Tories plan to merge national insurance and income tax
The Conservatives are said to be planning to merge national insurance into income tax in a major shake-up of the current tax system.
UK recovery 'could let Osborne cut taxes by £7bn' before election
The UK's ongoing recovery from one of its worst spells for decades could give the Chancellor room to cut taxes by £7bn in 2015, a leading consultancy has said.
Budget 2014: 40% income tax threshold to rise this year and next
The 40% income tax threshold will rise this year and next, Chancellor George Osborne has said in the Budget.
Chancellor denies saying middle classes like paying 40p tax rate
George Osborne has denied ‘insulting' middle-class voters amid reports he claimed paying higher tax rates is ‘good for them' and makes them feel successful.
Budget 2014: Tory Lords call for rise in 40p tax rate threshold
George Osborne should use next week's Budget to reduce the number of middle-income earners paying the 40p tax rate, according to two former Tory Chancellors.
Clegg to push for £12.5k income tax threshold at Budget
A higher threshold for income tax will be the Liberal Democrats' top priority at next month's Budget, deputy Prime Minster Nick Clegg will say today.
Danny Alexander: Top rate tax cut 'over my dead body'
Chief secretary to the Treasury - and Liberal Democrat - Danny Alexander has ruled out a further cut to the top rate of income tax before next year's general election.
Clegg pledges further hikes to income tax allowance
Deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has promised people earning minimum wage will pay no income tax should the Liberal Democrats stay in government.
Rebate tax 'fundamental breach of market freedom'
HM Revenue & Customs's (HMRC's) decision to tax unit and cash rebates could violate UK case law on competition, according to a platform consultancy.
Business leaders back income tax simplification
A plan to merge National Insurance (NI) with income tax would increase wages, create jobs and help reduce costs, business leaders have said.
Tory report calls for rise in 40p tax threshold
A report is calling for the government to raise the 40p income tax threshold to stop hundreds of thousands of extra people falling into the bracket.
HMRC releases 'most wanted' tax fugitive list
Photos of HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)'s 'most wanted' tax evaders have been posted online to prompt the public to report them.
Osborne 'shock' at tax avoidance by rich
The Chancellor has expressed his "shock" that some of the country's wealthiest people are able to organise their finances so they pay "virtually no" income tax.
Millions more workers on 'modest' salaries hit with 40% tax
Up to five million workers will pay the higher rate of income tax following changes in the Budget, analysis from the Institute of Fiscal Studies has found.
Chancellor to raise tax allowance
The Chancellor is likely to significantly increase the personal tax allowance in his Budget speech today, reports suggest.
Clegg urges 'faster' action on income tax threshold
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is to urge the coalition today to "go further and faster" in implementing an increase in the income tax threshold.
Warning HMRC income tax figures are incorrect
Letters sent out by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) informing people they have paid too little tax could be based on inaccurate figures, an accountancy firm has warned.