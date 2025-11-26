Budget 25: Rachel Reeves announces extension of income tax threshold freeze

Extended until 2030-31

Sahar Nazir
clock • 2 min read

The personal income tax threshold will be extended until 2030-31, in a move that is expected to raise £8.3bn by the end of the forecast period, according to a leaked OBR report.

