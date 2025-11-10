Friday Briefing: The Budget cat is (almost) out of the bag

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Since the date for this year’s Autumn Budget was set back in early September, speculation over what will appear in the fiscal event has been rife.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

'Huge win for crypto' as BoE tables proposals for stablecoin regulation

SJP's Scott Stevens joins Mattioli Woods as business and marketing managing director

More on UK

Friday Briefing: The Budget cat is (almost) out of the bag
UK

Friday Briefing: The Budget cat is (almost) out of the bag

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 November 2025 • 3 min read
Business has 'lost a lot of faith' in Reeves as likelihood of Budget tax hikes increases
UK

Business has 'lost a lot of faith' in Reeves as likelihood of Budget tax hikes increases

Pippa Crerar at Funds to Watch

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 06 November 2025 • 1 min read
BoE leaves door open for December rate cut after 'dovish hold'
UK

BoE leaves door open for December rate cut after 'dovish hold'

Decision ‘second fiddle’ to the Budget

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 06 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot