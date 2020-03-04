IMF
Elite Radar: Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income
Best performing EM fund in the spotlight
Martin Gilbert: Will this decade be more of a whimper than a roar?
What investors need to add to their checklists for the next 10 years
Now is not the time to give up on US Treasuries
Still a good case for long-duration assets
Will Argentine bonds be the new Ukrainian-style success story?
Investors hopeful of bounceback ahead of elections
Osborne eyes top IMF role to replace Lagarde
Former UK Chancellor thinks he is a strong candidate
Return to QT is painful but essential
Shorter duration required
IMF: Trade war escalation could trigger global financial crisis
Complacent investors
ETF investors continue to back emerging markets despite recent turmoil
Argentina and Turkey risks
M&G's Leaviss: No cruise speed yet for central banks
How have they performed this summer?
Fidelity's Greer: Will Turkey take its own medicine?
Fixing an overheating economy
M&G's Calich buys into Argentine government bonds as peso plummets
Offering decent compensation for risks
Argentina agrees $50bn package with IMF
Following crisis
Investing in Japan? Look beyond the trade war rhetoric
Dan Carter, manager of the Jupiter Japan Income fund, argues that while Japan will no doubt be affected by a possible US-China trade war, the factors that make Japan an investment opportunity are largely disconnected to the actions of Donald Trump and...
Martin Gilbert: How times have changed
35 years on
IMF warns world economy could be 'torn apart' by ongoing trade war
German recession concerns
Will the weak dollar trend continue from here?
Short duration key in current environment
IMF's Lagarde: Promoting equality is an 'economic game-changer'
Link between financial inclusion and economic performance
ETF Snapshot: Global stock ETFs post strongest weekly flows
Inflows of €2.9bn
Gallery: Five investment themes for China's Year of the Dog
Chinese New Year celebrations have arrived, as we leave behind the Year of the Rooster and usher in the Year of the Dog. So what are the key investment themes to look out for in China in the coming year?
EU's Barnier: Brexit transition must end by December 2020
IMF downgrades UK growth forecast
Rogoff: Rising interest rates could cause economy to 'unravel'
Former IMF chief economist
IMF cuts UK growth forecast for 2017 after weak Q1
Also downgraded US growth for 2017 and 2018
Marlborough's Walton: Europe is 'only just getting back on its feet' after global financial crash
Moderate growth benefits region