illiquid assets
BoE's proposals on open-ended funds labelled 'complicated' and 'confusing'
Will require an industry-wide 'change in attitude'
How blockchain could help avoid a Woodford repeat
Investor trust requires transparency
Is actively suspending illiquid property funds the answer?
Reaction to launch of FCA rules on non-UCITS retail schemes
New FCA liquidity rules fail to shift buyer sentiment on property funds
Reaction to NURS guidelines
Woodford Equity Income 'inadvertently' breaches 10% unquoted stocks limit again
After two of its holdings de-listed
MSCI: Seven UCITS funds in danger of Woodford-style liquidity crisis
Breaching SEC rules
Bank of England warns liquidity issues in open-ended funds could pose 'systemic issue'
Launches review into liquidity
FCA's board requirements won't curtail another Woodford
Changes to fund boards not enough to make a difference
MSCI: 85% of Woodford's portfolio was illiquid
UCITS rules need changing
Update: Nicky Morgan MP asks HL to explain Woodford's Wealth 50 inclusion
Follows letter to FCA
The moment of truth: What next for Woodford after Equity Income fund suspension?
Lessons to be learned
AIC sector revamp welcomed as alternative flows double
Changes come into effect on 28 May
Woodford to cut unquoted holdings in £4.3bn Equity Income fund to zero
Direct illiquid holdings to be reduced
Platforms should get on board the illiquidity express
Why investors are better off getting a PAIF
Ruffer CIO: Asset management industry today as risky as bank leverage in 2008
QE facilitated transfer of risk
FCA consults on new rules for open-ended funds invested in illiquid assets
Follows 2016 suspensions in property sector
AIC reveals Specialist sectors offering highest yield levels
Leasing trusts come up top
Editor's view: Why bond liquidity risk should still be top of investors' due diligence list
FCA published latest paper last week