AIC warns selling LTAFs to retail investors is 'an accident waiting to happen'

In August, the FCA launched a consultation that could see LTAFs marketed to a wider group of retail investors and schemes in the future.

These proposals would provide access to non‑traditional investments, which consumers might use to diversify their portfolio and for potentially higher returns, while still offering strong consumer protection.

As the period for feedback closes today (10 October), the AIC has asked the financial watchdog to review its position once LTAFs have demonstrated how they operate in good and poor markets, and proposed the introduction of a two-tier LTAF regime.

FCA launches consultation to broaden access to LTAF

One tier of LTAFs would follow the current rulebook and would not be distributed to a wider retail market. The other tier of LTAFs would incorporate additional consumer protections to make them more suitable for wider retail distribution.

In a letter sent to the financial watchdog, AIC chief executive Richard Stone wrote that selling LTAFs to retail investors is "an accident waiting to happen".

"A year since the rules for LTAFs were introduced, no product has been launched. Widening LTAF distribution to retail investors before products have been launched and proven and before proper standards have been imposed is inviting trouble," he wrote.

"Limiting purchases to 10% of an individual's savings will not prevent serious losses if things go wrong. With a high risk of investor harm, no changes should be made to the distribution of the LTAF at this time."

LTAF or having a laugh?

The AIC also urged the regulator to consider if the fund's operators have been able to set sufficient notice periods to prevent liquidity mismatches and how they have used liquidity tools.

"As the experience of daily-traded property funds shows, the industry has a poor record of safely making illiquid assets available to consumers within open-ended funds," Stone wrote.

"LTAFs are likely to repeat these failings, as minimum notice periods will not prevent liquidity mismatches which will be particularly harmful to retail investors."

This follows the IMF's warning last week about the systemic risk posed by daily-dealing open-ended funds that invest in illiquid assets.