FCA unveils final rules to extend LTAF distribution to retail investors

As a result of consultation feedback, the FCA is also making changes to the retail distribution and COLL rules.

Following a consultation process, the final rules recategorise a unit in an LTAF, a new category of authorised open-ended fund designed to efficiently invest in long-term and illiquid assets, from a Non-Mass Market Investment (NMMI) to a Restricted Mass Market Investment (RMMI).

The new rules enable a broader range of retail investors and pension schemes to "appropriately" access the LTAF while ensuring they understand the risks involved, as the LTAF is an inherently higher risk product than is typically distributed to retail investors.

In the policy statement published today (29 June), the FCA said: "Restricting access to the investment universe unnecessarily also carries risk to investors, and with these proposals we seek to strike a balance between these risks.

"We do not want to impose unnecessary restrictions on where consumers can invest. We want investors to be able to access suitable investments that match their attitude to risk."

RMMI framework rules

The recategorisation to RMMI means that firms marketing LTAFs to retail investors will need to provide risk warnings and summaries, while firms selling or arranging the sale of units in LTAFs will need to conduct an appropriateness assessment for prospective investors.

In addition, unadvised retail investors will need to confirm their exposure to investments subject to the RMMI is limited to 10% of their investable assets.

As a result of consultation feedback, the FCA is also making changes to the retail distribution and COLL rules, including amendments to the risk warning and summary to focus more on liquidity risk and more generous fund-of-funds LTAF exposure limits.

FCA launches consultation to broaden access to LTAF

The RMMI framework also amends retail investor protection rules, including restrictions on what types of payments and charges can be taken from LTAF unit classes made available to retail clients, as well as regular investor updates in the event of a suspension of dealing.

As LTAFs have notice periods of at least 90 days, the FCA said it understands that under the current ISA regulations, units in LTAFs would not be qualifying investments for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

"Some market participants fed back that ISA 9 eligibility could help facilitate retail widening access, and consumer demand would be greatly reduced if the LTAF was not ISA eligible," the FCA said.

As tax matters, including but not limited to the ISA regime, are for HM Treasury and HMRC to determine, the FCA said it has passed on that feedback.

Retailisation of private markets: Unlocking the discretionary space will be a 'game changer'

The regulator noted there was concern that investment platforms may encounter problems in accommodating LTAF distribution, as they may be reluctant to launch products with notice periods, as current market infrastructure is based on daily dealing.

Others concerns raised included Consumer Duty making it unlikely for platforms to promote or sell LTAFs to their target markets due to the increased cost they would incur in meeting the information obligations of the Duty.

FSCS consultation ahead of any launches

The FCA is also consulting on whether excluding Financial Services Compensation Scheme cover for the LTAF would be appropriate and if there are any other actions that need to be taken.

"The effect of these rules should be that consumers who invest in an LTAF take informed risks. There is a consequent question of what responsibility consumers should have for their investment, having been informed of the risks they are taking," the regulator said.

Schroders to launch UK's first LTAF following FCA approval

Consulting on excluding the LTAF from FSCS cover is a first step toward change before the broader consideration of FSCS scope for higher risk investments as part of the Compensation Framework Review, it added.

The FCA is seeking views on this topic from firms, to be submitted no later than 10 August, to allow the regulator to consider next steps before approval of any potential LTAFs that will promote to retail investors.

Subject to the responses received, the FCA will publish a consultation paper on whether to remove FSCS coverage from LTAF product and draft handbook rules later in 2023.