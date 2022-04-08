IIF

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

ESG

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

Flows drop to $15bn in March

clock 08 April 2022 • 2 min read
Will Goodhart: Fiduciaries need to get to grips with unmeasurable risk

Companies

Will Goodhart: Fiduciaries need to get to grips with unmeasurable risk

Need to reconsider geopolitical risk

clock 31 March 2022 • 2 min read
Frontier market debt hits record $3.5trn as Russia conflict adds pressure

Emerging markets

Frontier market debt hits record $3.5trn as Russia conflict adds pressure

$500bn above pre-pandemic levels

clock 31 March 2022 • 2 min read
China sees 'unprecedented' outflows since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Emerging markets

China sees 'unprecedented' outflows since Russian invasion of Ukraine

‘Unusual’ activity in emerging markets

clock 28 March 2022 • 2 min read
IIF survey: Emerging market investors get 'jitters' in January

Emerging markets

IIF survey: Emerging market investors get 'jitters' in January

Geopolitical concerns

clock 04 February 2022 • 2 min read
Research: ESG bond issuance set to hit $4.5trn annually by 2025

ESG

Research: ESG bond issuance set to hit $4.5trn annually by 2025

ESG bonds to 'explode'

clock 20 January 2022 • 1 min read
