IIF survey: Emerging market investors get 'jitters' in January

With flows into emerging markets totalling an estimated $1.1bn for the month, IIF said increased volatility has generally pushed investors out of their emerging market bets. In December last year, IIF said foreign investment in emerging markets had come to an "abrupt standstill".

Following a global pattern, inflation still remains an issue for many policymakers across the emerging market landscape while geopolitical tensions brew.

IIF economist Jonathan Fortun said: "We see investors pulling money from emerging markets' bonds and equities at the fastest pace since March-2021, as anxiety builds over tighter monetary conditions, geopolitical frictions and fears that many economies will not recover quickly enough from the pandemic this year.

"We believe that the outlook is worsened by the Omicron variant and expectations of higher US interest rates. Overall, the first month of the year has seen increased volatility in markets, pushing investors out of EM securities."

He added: "Markets see China rebounding more quickly than other EMs. Inflation still challenges many policy makers across the EM landscape.

"Consequently, our tracker shows bond flows diminishing, as 18 of 20 major EM central banks have tightened monetary policy."

In January, non-China emerging market debt saw outflows of around $4.5bn despite positive performance of local currency bonds in many EM countries, while non-China equities also suffered outflows to the tune of $3.2bn.

Flows into China, which totalled around $9bn, were particularly sustained by People's Bank of China's easing of monetary policy, the association noted.

On a regional basis, gains were made in Latin America which saw around $6.5bn invested in the region, while EM Asia suffered outflows of $6.2bn.

Headquartered in Washington, IIF is a trade group for the global financial industry.