housing market
What does a weak housing market say about US economy?
Household debt has fallen
John Redwood: Why investors should think again about Australia
John Redwood, chief global strategist at Charles Stanley, challenges investor preconceptions about investing in Australia.
Could the new Chancellor boost housing stocks in the Autumn Statement?
Philip Hammond, the newly appointed Chancellor, has been given an excuse to abandon the concept of austerity and try to address two key issues at the Autumn Statement: housing and infrastructure.
SLI's Nimmo: Housebuilders' cyclicality is a concern
Sector boomed after Autumn Statement announcement
Contrarian Investor: Slow puncture of a housing bubble
I am in Sydney for a conference and as I write, all I can hear is the sound of drills and building site construction along the harbour side.
The Contrarian Investor: Housing catastrophe or nasty wobble?
Liontrust's Fosh: OnTheMarket launch will hit Zoopla, not Rightmove
Julian Fosh, co-manager of the £1.4bn Liontrust Special Situations fund, explains why he continues to back property site Rightmove in the face of a high-profile new online challenger.
US indices fall on weak housing data
The S&P 500 index fell on Monday, after the latest US housing data came in weaker than expected, fuelling concerns over the strength of the economic recovery.
Government may 'pare back' Help to Buy after Carney's warning
The government may "pare back" its Help to Buy scheme if the Bank of England (BoE) believes it threatens the UK's economic recovery, Nick Clegg has said.
BCC: UK recovery 'yet to be secured'
Policymakers risk the UK economic recovery stalling if they fail to address its "undue reliance" on consumer spending, the British Chambers of Commerce has said.
Rate hike a 'last resort' to calm housing market, says MPC's Miles
It is "not unreasonable" for investors to anticipate a 2% base rate as early as 2016, but increasing rates is still considered a last resort to tame the housing market, according to Bank of England policymaker David Miles.
Gartside: Further bond sell-off 'unlikely' to be as severe as 2013
Nick Gartside, J.P. Morgan Asset Manegement's global fixed income CIO, explains why he expects any further sell-off in fixed income to be more muted, after the cost of shorting government debt jumped.
J.P. Morgan faces £8bn fine over mortgage-backed security sales
J.P. Morgan has reportedly agreed to pay an £8bn ($13bn) fine as part of a settlement with the US over its role in the mortgage-backed securities market, which led to the near-collapse of the US financial system.
Why US recovery may be on verge of disintegration
The continued rise in US treasury yields has raised concerns the broader economic recovery may be under threat if the sell-off continues.
Housing market 'turns corner' across whole country
Britain's housing market has finally "turned a corner", according to surveyors who report that rising prices and activity are no longer confined to the South East but are being seen across the whole of the UK.
Why Neptune's Wintle is getting excited about US housing
Neptune's Felix Wintle has positioned the £400m US Opportunities fund to play the housing recovery theme as he predicts the sector is 10% undervalued when you consider the huge pent up demand about to hit housing starts.
Castle Trust gets FSA green light
Castle Trust, the investment and mortage business designed to help unlock the housing market, has been notified the FSA is set to authorise the business.
O'Neill: A mixed bag for Chinese and US data
Goldman Sachs Asset Management chairman Jim O'Neill looks back over a week of mixed economic indicators from two of the world's leading powerhouse nations.
US housing data provides 'beacon of light' for investors
The pace of new housing starts in the US has accelerated to its fastest rate in three years, providing a bright spot for US investors unsettled by weakening macro data.
The IMF judgement on the US recovery: 'Tepid'
The International Monetary Fund has trimmed its US GDP forecasts and warned the nation's economic recovery remains fragile.
Greek polls and housing data boost Wall Street
US stocks saw their first weekly gain since April as Greek election polls revealed support for pro-bailout parties and data showed the American housing market is stabilizing.
Five of the Best: Ways to play the US housing recovery
Peter Kaye and Nabeel Mughal, managers of the £98m Melchior North American Opportunities fund, pick five indirect plays on the US housing market.
M&G: Housing dip shows UK is in slowdown
Mike Riddell, member of the M&G bond team, explains why the UK is now starting to face a slowdown.