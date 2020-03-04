housing market

US indices fall on weak housing data
The S&P 500 index fell on Monday, after the latest US housing data came in weaker than expected, fuelling concerns over the strength of the economic recovery.

Why Neptune's Wintle is getting excited about US housing
Neptune's Felix Wintle has positioned the £400m US Opportunities fund to play the housing recovery theme as he predicts the sector is 10% undervalued when you consider the huge pent up demand about to hit housing starts.

Castle Trust gets FSA green light
Castle Trust gets FSA green light

Castle Trust, the investment and mortage business designed to help unlock the housing market, has been notified the FSA is set to authorise the business.