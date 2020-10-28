Why the Evergrande rumours should not put you off emerging market debt

When a note began circulating in late September that claimed to show Chinese property developer Evergrande begging the local government in Guangdong for help in averting a cash crunch, it seemed to confirm many of the worst fears about Chinese corporate debt: low governance standards, excessive amounts of leverage and a lack of transparency make this asset class more of a gamble than an investment.

To some extent, this view is understandable when looking at a company such as Evergrande. Real estate represents a significant portion of the Chinese corporate bond market and as the largest property developer in the country - with $120bn of debt - Evergrande is often regarded as a benchmark name for the asset class.

As a result, when rumours emerge that a company like this has run into trouble, the impact can be felt throughout the rest of the market. Yesterday's downsized Evergrande equity placement news was no exception.

Yet this ignores an important point: concerns about the debt of Chinese property developers are nothing new. We have long been suspicious of this market, for obvious reasons.

Real estate valuations in China look massively overblown and the way property developers operate means their balance sheets tend to be highly leveraged.

Given that they need to regularly refinance their debt, a significant decline in demand for property or a tightening in credit markets is likely to lead to a liquidity crunch.

And the catalyst does not even need to be this dramatic - if property valuations fall and the company does not have enough collateral to refinance further or even to meet its current obligations, this can quickly lead to a collapse.

Given the low levels of transparency in the sector, the whole picture becomes even scarier.

Long-term value

So why do people commit money to this sector, given its many shortcomings?

For a start, investors in Chinese real estate have been richly rewarded over the long term and, while this property market has many bubble-like characteristics, there is no way of knowing exactly when it will burst.

Depending on access to shadow financing or government support - and many analysts believe a company such as Evergrande may be regarded as "too big to fail" by policymakers - the bubble could continue to inflate for some time yet.

And, while avoiding Chinese real estate offered some protection when concerns about Evergrande first emerged, it detracted from performance when the sector quickly rebounded.

In that way, it is far from certain that steering clear of this area of the market will prove to be the right call over the long term.

But anyone who pretends they can ride the property boom on the way up and successfully time their exit from the market before it all blows up is not only fooling themself, they are effectively admitting that they are more of a gambler than an investor.

At the same time, however, it is worth noting that just because an investor refuses to hold its debt, they would not escape completely unscathed if a company the size of Evergrande were to fail.

Such a collapse would raise questions about the ability of Chinese corporates to service their high debt levels.

Unfortunately, this would not be comparable to when Turkish and Argentinian debt sold off and we could confidently state there would be limited contagion to the rest of the sector.