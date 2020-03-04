Henderson Global Investors
GAM investment head Beesley exits
Following restructure of team
FCA fines Henderson £1.9m for overcharging customers in 'closet trackers'
More than 4,500 retail investors affected
Fund management complaints remain low as customer redress shoots up
Investment complaints 2.1 per 1,000 products
Fidelity's McQuaker to stand down from multi-asset range management
Chris Forgan to take charge
BNP Paribas AM appoints global head of investments
Ex-Henderson CIO to join
Update: Franklin Templeton unveils new EM management line-up as Hardenberg departs
High-profile changes to Franklin Templeton's EM roster
Fidelity adds another Henderson manager to multi-asset team
Joining in September
Update: Janus Henderson de-lists from LSE; unveils board line-up
Announced plans to merge last October
Revealed: Group finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2017
Awards ceremony to take place on 6 July
Henderson's Awdry: Four reasons why I have reintroduced banks to China Opps fund
Looking at the largest, most liquid banks
Henderson sees £1.4bn retail outflows in Q1, but sentiment improving
Clients more positive in March and April
Henderson and Schroder trusts join 'next generation of dividend heroes'
Ten years of increasing dividends
Henderson's Thompson and Wagstaff to resign from board
Will remain in business roles at firm
Aviva Investors' Munro: Wealth managers to blame for post-Brexit vote property fund saga
Professional investors caused trading suspensions
Henderson's O'Connor: We may be entering the most violent era of political turbulence in decades
Politics a major challenge in 2017
Asset managers 'underpaying' for research could see access cut following MiFID II
A number of asset managers could lose access to investment research following the implementation of MiFID II, as their current payments to research providers are likely to be insufficient under the directive, according to Chris Turnbull, co-founder of...
What are the big sustainable investment themes for next year and beyond? (Part I)
As 2017 approaches, sustainable investment is high on the agenda for many fund managers and experts. Here, they reveal which areas will make headlines and how they will gain exposure to them within their portfolios.
Crux hires Henderson's Hamilton as London discretionary sales head
Also worked at New Star
'Good marriage of offerings': Fund buyers react to Henderson/Janus merger
Creating $320bn asset manager
Update: Henderson's shares jump 14% on 'merger of equals' with Janus Capital
Due to complete Q2 2017
Henderson to lift suspension on UK Property PAIF in mid-October
Re-opening on 14 October
Managers To Watch: Henderson's Laura Foll on being thrown in at the deep end
Co-manager on UK Equity Income and Growth fund and Lowland trust
Henderson's Wagstaff: 'Acquisitions are in our DNA and we will almost certainly buy something else in next five years'
Big Interview with global head of distribution
Update: FTSE climbs for fourth consecutive day
Carney hinted at monetary easing in summer