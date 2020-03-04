Guinness Asset
Revealed: Winners of inaugural Tax Efficiency Awards
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners for our brand new Tax Efficiency Awards 2016/17, designed to recognise the most forward-thinking providers in the areas of VCTs, EIS and BPR/IHT.
Guinness poaches M&G analysts for new oil & gas fund
Will target EM exploration basins
'Excessive' pessimism leading to attractive valuations in China
Consumer confidence improving
Guinness AM: Sentiment hit but oil market is rebalancing without Doha
Significant meeting means limited oil price downside
Oil rally or 'dead cat bounce'? Five managers give their verdicts
Iimpact of prolonged low oil price
Guinness to close 0.25% Global Equity Income share class to new investment
Guinness Asset Management is to close the 'Z" share class on its Global Equity Income fund to new investment as of the end of April.
Gosling's Grouse: Innovative thinking
Short-termism: An industry obsession?
Where are the best equity income plays today?
Two asset management stocks to back in 2014
Guinness predicts rebound in gas prices after 50% drop
Tim Guinness, chairman and CIO of Guinness Asset Management, said natural gas is an excellent buying opportunity after a dramatic fall in value caused by the US' recent move into shale gas.
What has been your best unusual income stock pick?
Gosling's Grouse: New developments in the fund pricing shakeout
Price transparency has become a ‘buzzword' in the industry, particularly in the RDR world in which we all operate.
Playing a commodities rebound: Managers' key strategies
How multi-asset investors are coping as equity volatility drops
Fund managers are facing pressure to buy high risk assets in order to meet their funds' targets in an environment of falling equity volatility.
A tax-efficient way to play the alternative energy space
Ed Guinness, manager of Guinness Asset Management's EIS funds, explains how investors can access alternative energy through tax-efficient structures.
The Big Question: Will the UK suffer a triple-dip recession?
Guinness tips 300% rise in US natural gas price by 2017
Renowned energy investor Tim Guinness has forecast the price of US natural gas could increase by 300% in the next five years as supply is choked off and demand grows for gas ahead of coal.
The Big Question: Is now the time to get back into financials?
