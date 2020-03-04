Graham Ashby
Ex-Ignis UK equities head Ashby joins Santander
Graham Ashby former head of UK equities at Ignis Asset Management, has replaced Richard Moore as manager of two equity funds at Santander Asset Management.
Ignis shuts pair of UK funds run by Ashby and Holden
Ignis is to shut Graham Ashby's UK Enhanced Income fund and Mark Holden's UK Focus as it moves to streamline its range of products.
Ashby takes over UK Enhanced Income fund at Ignis
Graham Ashby has taken over a UK Enhanced Income fund at Ignis, targeting a yield of up to 9%.
Ashby's Answers: The pain in Spain
New hire Ashby overhauls underperforming Ignis income fund
Graham Ashby has swapped 20 of the 50 stocks he inherited on the Ignis UK Equity Income fund in favour of stocks he prefers such as BSkyB and Petrofac.
Ashby's Answers: How will UK plc hold up as tide goes out?
Warren Buffett famously said in early 2002 ‘you only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out'.
Commodity giant Glencore 'not a buy at any price'
LVAM's Graham Ashby and Cavendish's Paul Mumford have both ruled out buying into Glencore, although its share price has dived 13% since listing on the London market in May.
Ashby's Answers: Look for the silver lining
Ashby: The 800lb gorilla in the room
As someone who has managed both global and UK equity income funds in the past, I am often asked what are the advantages and disadvantages of managing these respective portfolios.
Hot IPO or catch a cold?
Ashby: Cash is no longer king
The recent Barclays Capital Equity Gilt Study 2011, which looks at UK asset returns since 1899, contains a remarkable statistic: the inflation-adjusted return from holding cash in 2010 was -4.1%; the worst return for UK savers since 1975.