Morningstar's Evangelia Gkeka: A 2024 review of positioning in fixed income markets

With credit outperforming government bonds amid resilient corporate earnings and varied investor preferences, the current landscape offers both opportunities and uncertainties. Mixed performance in mixed income markets The fixed income sector experienced mixed results in H1 2024, marked by differences across various market segments. Credit markets outshone government bonds, benefiting from robust corporate earnings and technical support. 'The next decade is for fixed income': High yield credit predicted to outperform US equities Meanwhile, emerging markets continued to deliv...