Global Equity
Schroders launches Shariah-compliant global equity fund
Non-compliant income will be donated to charity
Fundsmith, Comgest and Robeco take top spot in SharingAlpha charts
Highest rated by professional fund buyers
Sanlam hires new global equity income team run by Martin Currie's Whitehead
New fund to be launched at end of year
Lindsell Train launches first new fund in nearly a decade
North American Equity fund
Bond funds drive European ETF market recovery in April
Fixed income responsible for over 90% of net inflows
Witan shifts Lindsell Train from UK to global equity mandate
Cites 'broader opportunity set' than UK market
Lindsell Train drops out of multi-managers' top ten as Woodford fallout continues
Fund suffered 1.1% loss over past three months
Invesco adds OppenheimerFunds suite to UCITS range
Invesco is rolling out five of its flagship UCITS funds to the EMEA region following its acquisition of OppenheimerFunds.