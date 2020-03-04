GLG Partners
Man Group shares fall as GLG arm weighs on profits
Statutory loss of $272m
GLG founder Lagrange steps back from fund oversight to take on advisory role
Becomes senior adviser at Man Group
The Japan funds set to benefit from BoJ's 'imaginative' measures
Concerns Japan won't escape "economic doldrums"
Man Group commits to UK headquarters
GLG long only FUM dives 22% in H2
Man Group's FUM climb as managers navigate 'violent sector rotations'
Profits down 17% on 2014
Update: Man Group shares rise 4% despite FUM fall
Offset by positive performance at AHL
Which absolute return funds protected investors during turbulent August?
Only a third posted positive returns
GLG's Dixon: Miners are like tech companies in the 2000s
Warning sector could halve in next few years
Man Group suffers net outflows but profits jump 89%
Man Group saw $2.6bn of net outflows during the first half of the year, largely driven by redemptions from the group's long-only portfolios including GLG's Japan CoreAlpha strategy, but performance fees helped profits jump 89%.
Man GLG reopens Harker's Japan CoreAlpha fund
Man GLG is to remove investment restrictions on its flagship Japan CoreAlpha fund, citing an improvement in Japanese equity market liquidity.
Funds to ride a post-election bank rally
Bank shares were clear winners in the days following the Conservatives' shock election win, and fund managers predict they have further to run. Investment Week lists funds positioned for a further rally in bank shares.
Man GLG hires £1bn ex-Carmignac duo
Former Carmignac head of emerging market equities Simon Pickard and colleague Edward Cole are to join Man GLG.
The stocks driving GLG's Powe back to top of European rankings
Rory Powe, recently appointed manager of the GLG Continental European fund, turned over 95% of the portfolio on day one of his tenure as he sought to skew the portfolio towards the market leaders he favours.
Buyers scrap Japan fund hedges after yen plunge
Wealth managers are reducing their exposure to hedged share classes in their Japanese fund holdings, in the belief that further yen depreciation now looks less likely.
Tilney Bestinvest's nine consistent top-performing funds
Tilney Bestinvest has named nine funds that have consistently earned its top fund rating over the past five years.
GLG's Mawby revamps Strategic Bond fund after ECB QE
GLG's Jon Mawby and Andy Li have repositioned their £1bn Strategic Bond fund following the announcement of a €1.1trn quantitative easing programme by the European Central Bank (ECB).
GLG duo: How we turned around performance on UK Select
Charlie Long and Nick Judge boosted the performance of the £304m GLG UK Select fund in 2014, after a rocky second quarter forced them to review the fund's risk management processes.
Ex-Gartmore manager joins GLG to run long/short strategy
Cheyne Capital's European hedge fund manager Moni Sternbach has joined GLG to work on a new mid-cap long/short strategy set to be launched later this quarter.
Let it flow: The ten most popular active funds of 2014 (so far)
This year has been a difficult one for many active funds, but, as ever, a select group of portfolios continue to be backed en masse by buyers looking to deliver outperformance for clients.
Media mogul Desmond wins settlement from GLG and Credit Suisse
Media tycoon Richard Desmond has agreed to settle his £42m court case against Credit Suisse and GLG, accepting a significant settlement figure, according to reports.
GLG's Harker: The subtle outcome from Abe's landslide win
GLG's Japan CoreAlpha team discuss the implications and possible consequences of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's landslide election win this weekend.
Ten absolute return equity funds which survived the sell-off
The sudden market falls seen in the six weeks to mid-October took many by surprise. Here we identify ten equity funds in the Targeted Absolute Return sector which produced positive performance over the period.
Fund research service struggles to find up-and-coming stars
Fund research service The Adviser Centre has bemoaned the lack of quality new funds being launched as it struggles to expand its ‘Positive Watch' category.
Giant bond funds 'will trigger next crisis' - GLG's Mawby
The next financial crisis will be sparked by the rise of giant daily dealing bond funds and ETFs, GLG's top performing fixed income manager Jon Mawby has warned.