George Soros
Renowned global investor
Hungarian-American George Soros is one of the world's most successful investors, a business magnate, philanthropist, political activist and author. He heads Soros Fund Management, which boasts $26bn in assets.
The legendary former hedge fund manager and investing heavyweight managed client money in New York from 1969 to 2011.
In 1992, Soros became famous for shorting the British pound (and making $1bn from it) and forcing the government to pull out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism on 'Black Wednesday'. Many have since dubbed him "The man who broke the Bank of England".
As of February 2018, Soros had a net worth of $8bn, after donating $18bn to his philanthropic agency, Open Society Foundations. Born in Budapest, he survived Nazi Germany-occupied Hungary before initially emigrating to England in 1947.
George Soros builds 3% stake in troubled GAM
Shares up 15% on Friday
Soros: Europe is heading for another major financial crisis
Brexit 'immensely damaging'
Soros donates £400,000 to Miller-founded anti-Brexit group
Miller has now left the organisation
Soros: Brexit is a 'lose-lose' proposition for Britain and EU
Believes UK is at a 'tipping point'
Soros warns EU of 'existential crisis' ahead of Brexit talks
Problems are exemplified by Brexit
Buffett jumps into second spot on Forbes' 2017 Billionaire List
13% rise in the number of billionaires
Soros loses $1bn on bearish bets against Trump
Took bearish positions post-election
Soros: Brexit could be more disruptive for sterling than 1992 Black Wednesday
Pound could fall more than 20%
Soros returns to hands-on trading amid growing market concerns - report
Buying gold and selling equities
Soros, Platt and Singer: The 25 highest-earning hedge fund managers of 2015
Combined earnings of $12bn
China to Soros: Don't short the renminbi
May face 'legal consequences'
Soros: Global markets face 2008-style crisis
Following China market falls
Gross suffers $500m blow as Soros pulls investment
Withdrawn after just one year
'This time it's final': Soros retires from fund management
Billionaire investor George Soros is finally retiring from fund management at the age of 84 to focus on political philanthropy.
Soros' Q2 shopping list: Apple, Herbalife, and JC Penney
George Soros has sold down all his gold holdings and has stocked up on unloved retailer JC Penney, nutrition supplement firm Herbalife, and tech giant Apple.
Soros 'makes £40m in a day' shorting Aussie dollar
George Soros has reportedly made £40m in a day through a short position on the Australian dollar.
Why M&G's Leaviss has stopped shorting the yen
Jim Leaviss, head of retail fixed income at M&G, has removed his short position on the yen in his £688m Global Macro Bond fund following the dramatic sell-off in the Japanese currency.
Life after the FSA: Turner joins Soros thinktank
Lord Adair Turner, chairman of the now-disbanded Financial Services Authority (FSA), has joined the economics thinktank founded by billionaire George Soros.
Gold in freefall as it suffers worst monthly run for 16 years
Gold has suffered the longest run of monthly falls since 1997 after the metal declined for the fifth month in a row in February.
Soros pockets $1bn with bet on plunging yen
Hedge fund veteran George Soros has made $1bn betting against the yen since November, profiting from the Bank of Japan (BoJ)'s moves to weaken its currency.
2012 in quotes: The best of the year
Investment Week rounds up the most memorable quotes from our favourite (and most outspoken) industry commentators throughout 2012.
Gates and Buffett top Forbes rich list but Soros falls
Bill Gates has been named the wealthiest American for the 19th year in a row, according to Forbes' rich list.
Soros blames Germany for eurozone 'nightmare'
Billionaire investor George Soros has said the eurozone crisis will only be resolved when Germany "wakes up" and realises it is to blame for introducing a single currency in the first place.
Soros tells Germany 'lead or leave euro'
George Soros has urged Germany to "lead or leave the euro" just days before a key ruling on the eurozone's bailout fund by Germany's constitutional court.