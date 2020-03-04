George Soros

Renowned global investor

Hungarian-American George Soros is one of the world's most successful investors, a business magnate, philanthropist, political activist and author. He heads Soros Fund Management, which boasts $26bn in assets.

The legendary former hedge fund manager and investing heavyweight managed client money in New York from 1969 to 2011.

In 1992, Soros became famous for shorting the British pound (and making $1bn from it) and forcing the government to pull out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism on 'Black Wednesday'. Many have since dubbed him "The man who broke the Bank of England".

As of February 2018, Soros had a net worth of $8bn, after donating $18bn to his philanthropic agency, Open Society Foundations. Born in Budapest, he survived Nazi Germany-occupied Hungary before initially emigrating to England in 1947.