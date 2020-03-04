Gaming
Man GLG's Scott: Recessionary concerns may be premature
Manager turns to global services sector for better returns
Why investors should be looking at eSports
eSports features for the first time as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games, with indications of being a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games. The Paris 2024 Olympic organisers are currently considering including eSports as a demonstration sport...
The buying opportunity in 'sizeable and stable' UK gaming sector
SVM's Lawson shares views