Guinness' Mortimer and Page: The key drivers for innovation post-coronavirus

Best areas for investors to focus on

Ian mortimer matthew page combo 2016 580x358
Ian Mortimer and Matthew Page, co-managers of the Guinness Global Innovators fund, look at the key drivers of innovation across nine core themes, which they detail in a recent white paper.
0409 novartis 3 580x358
1. Advanced healthcare
Sub-themes: biotech, genomics, speciality pharmaceuticals and med-tech

Healthcare tends to be classified as a 'defensive sector' – showing relatively predictable earnings due to the continuous demand for medical products and procedures. 

It offers solid growth, low cyclicality, and high profitability – a large market that is continually evolving with new discoveries and technologies emerging all the time. 

The opportunity set is comprised of traditional pharmaceutical companies (including incumbents Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Roche) which benefit from large amounts of IP and brand awareness creating wide economic moats. 

Operating at the cutting edge of biotechnology are those businesses involved in genomics, a less mature but higher-growth area of healthcare which seeks to address the underlying causes of diseases, rather than purely manage symptoms, through genome sequencing. Companies involved in this area of healthcare include Danaher, Roche and Illumina. 

Lastly, as a more tech-savvy generation comes through, patients are demanding quicker, cheaper and simpler solutions. 

This creates another expanding opportunity set in the MedTech space, with players such as Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical and Thermo Fisher – at times in collaboration with well-established tech companies such as Microsoft and Apple – offering a broad range of applications, including more efficient patient monitoring systems, drug delivery systems and robot-assisted surgery.
0409 waymo car 3 580x358
2. Artificial intelligence and big data
Sub-themes: machine learning, analytics and autonomous vehicles

The development of AI technology has accelerated in the last decade, driven by advances in computing power, the explosion in data from increasingly connected devices used to 'train' algorithms, and cloud computing, which has streamlined the storage, aggregation and processing of data. 

Few companies have the capability to develop cutting-edge AI technologies, usually confined to the largest players. 

However, embedding AI capabilities can create a more premium product, hence companies with AI-exposure tend to exhibit greater profitability.

At the forefront of the AI revolution are the cutting-edge technology developers – companies like Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft, which have leveraged their expansive data sets and deep pockets to build out their own software and platforms which other businesses may utilise. 

Then there are the beneficiaries – businesses integrating AI into their existing products and services to create more meaningful insights and engagements. 

Smart device manufacturers (such as Amazon's Alexa) and software vendors (such as Adobe and Salesforce) are leveraging AI to analyse and prioritise customers to create sustainable advantages over competitors.  

We also see good opportunities in the Autonomous Vehicle space – from IT software companies such as Alphabet, with their Waymo project, to the component manufacturers of advanced driver-assistance systems like Intel-owned Mobileye. 
0409 vesta wind farm kenya 580x358
3. Clean Energy and sustainability
Sub-themes: electric vehicles, circular economy and resource efficiency

The ubiquitous push for sustainability means firms championing sustainable business practices are set to enjoy first-mover advantages in new product categories, improved brand image and higher consumer-switching costs. 

This, combined with enhanced efficiency and lower input costs, could lead to a material improvement in their bottom line, enabling these new-age enterprises to be "doing well whilst doing good", while laggards may struggle to achieve sustained growth. 

New investment opportunities are arising in the renewable energy space, through companies which harness the energy produced by solar (e.g. First Solar), wind (such as Vestas, pictured) and geothermal (e.g. Ormat) power sources. 

As these businesses have scaled – together with regional taxes on carbon – the cost to produce renewable energy has become increasingly competitive vs fossil fuels. 

The transition to clean energy has led to the increased prominence of electric vehicles (EVs), with Tesla being the poster child. 

The transition is also creating opportunities elsewhere within traditional car manufacturers and EV-enabling manufacturers such as Aptiv – responsible for the electrified 'nervous system' of a vehicle – and ABB, who manufacture EV-charging infrastructure.

Company management are also increasingly gearing business models towards resource efficiency and circular economies. 

Businesses such as Siemens, for instance, create solutions to manage power usage more efficiently, while retailers such as Nike use recycled materials in their newest footwear and apparel. 
0409 sap 2 580x358
4. Cloud Computing
Sub-themes: Cyber security, networking and software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Cloud computing is the delivery of computing services – servers, storage, databases, networking, software and analytics – over the internet. 

As consumers increasingly demand greater user experiences and firms see the benefit in transferring their products and services to the cloud, the opportunity for long-term growth across the value-chain is set to be immense.

The businesses set to yield the greatest rewards are the cloud vendors. These are the companies with the financial clout required to build new data centres capable of delivering content on-demand on a mass-scale, and are represented by a handful of players, including AWS and Microsoft Azure. 

These companies generate large economic moats as they benefit from economies of scale, while large upfront costs disincentivise any potential new entrants. 

Driving much of the cloud computing advancements have been increasingly sophisticated equipment from cloud-enablers. 

Here, networking companies such as Cisco and semiconductor businesses including Intel and Nvidia combine to create more efficient data centres.

Companies willing to transfer their products and services to cloud-based equivalents can benefit from a more asset-light business model, higher recurring revenues and subsequent opportunity for margin expansion. 

These beneficiaries range from Netflix to SAP and Adobe, with firms such as Checkpoint Software also benefitting from the growing need for businesses to protect their consumers' data. 
0409 spotify 2 580x358
5. Internet, media and entertainment
Sub-themes: Social media, streaming, gaming and eLearning

Recent advances in network connectivity, coupled with consumers' desire to engage with one another at ease, has led to an explosion of media through which you can now stream, share and socialise with others.

Social media platforms leverage their network effects to create ecosystems upon which to monetise. While Facebook boasts the leading portfolio of platforms with Facebook, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram – currently seeing 2.5 billion, 2 billion, 1.3 billion and 1 billion monthly active users (MAU) respectively – more comprehensive 'super-apps' have emerged, primarily in Asia. 

Tencent's WeChat, for example, has 1.2 billion MAU, each able to leverage multiple services within the app, improving user experiences and creating additional revenue streams for the platform.

Streaming companies – like Spotify (music), Netflix (video content) and Stadia (video games) – deliver their respective services via the internet – typically for a monthly subscription, leading to highly recurring revenues at lower costs.

And what were once pure-play cable TV providers – Disney and Comcast, for instance – have now created new investment opportunities as they build out rival streaming services.

On the gaming side, the advent of eSports has created organised video game competitions streamed live to millions worldwide – thereby creating demand for game creators such as Activision and Tencent, and also for streaming services like Alphabet's YouTube and Amazon's Twitch.
0409 foxconn 1 580x358
6. Mobile Technology & Internet of Things
Sub-themes: Smartphones, wearables, smart devices and 5G

New ecosystems of devices and sensors – known as the Internet of Things (IoT) – enable users to monitor and control devices remotely. 

While the proliferation of smart devices and mobile technology raises concerns over privacy and security as the volume of data capture increases exponentially, these technologies are set to transform all industries. 

The ability for businesses to capture more data should enable them to gain more holistic insights into consumer behaviours and thereby deliver more personalised experiences, translating into better conversions.

While  Apple, Samsung and a few Chinese manufacturers are continually pushing the boundaries on the smartphone front, the majority of  their components come from adjacent players: AAC Technologies for acoustics and haptics, Broadcom for modem chips and Foxconn, who bring everything together to create a finished product. 

These enablers are typically exposed to high levels of customer concentration risk but can provide alternative exposure to the mobile technology evolution.

The development of smart devices is more in its infancy. The majority of investment opportunities today come from larger businesses. For instance, Amazon acquired Ring – a smart doorbell – and Google bought Nest – a smart thermostat – to expand their device ecosystems, all connected to their respective smart speakers, Echo and Google Home.
1706 uber lyft combo 1 580x358
7. Next-gen consumer
Sub-themes: e-commerce, everything-as-a-service (EaaS) and healthy living

The shift away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to ecommerce offers good opportunity for investment, not only from the online-only businesses such as Amazon and ASOS – offering faster growth and asset-light models – but also from traditional retailers who are investing in their online presence. 

Take Nike, whose recent strategy has been digital-first, focusing more on direct-to-consumer sales through their online channels. 

The shift to digital should reduce these companies' fixed costs, thereby reducing their operating leverage, whilst bringing about more personalised shopping experiences through their online portals. 

In the Everything-as-a-Service opportunity set, we find a diverse range of businesses across multiple industries: from taxis with Uber and Lyft, to music streaming with Spotify. 

These businesses tend not to meet our quality universe criteria, being earlier in their lifecycle and burning through significant amounts of cash to reach critical mass and maintain their high-growth profiles. 

They are worth tracking, however, as these companies transition from re-investing cash-burners to more stable cash-generative businesses. 

We also see opportunities amongst those companies offering healthy-living lifestyle products and services: from Athleisure clothing brands such as Nike, Lululemon and Adidas, to companies like Danone, which cater to a spectrum of dietary styles.
0409 contactless payments 2 580x358
8. Payments and fintech
Sub-themes: Digital wallets, blockchain and payment infrastructure

The payments and fintech space exhibits appealing characteristics, with growth driven by structural changes including the move away from cash, the growth in e-commerce transactions and the proliferation of mobile technology. 

These businesses are highly scalable, with low incremental costs leading to highly persistent returns on capital, and benefit from network effects (i.e. the more consumers on the network, the more attractive the network becomes to additional consumers and merchants).

The payments infrastructure space consists both of larger incumbents poised to benefit from the shift to non-cash payments and smaller businesses eager to disrupt the model, trading on elevated multiples in return for high growth potential. 

Established businesses benefit from efficient scale and high switching costs: within the card network space, Visa and Mastercard dominate western markets, while FIS, Fiserv and Jack Henry control most of the core processing market in the US. 

New FinTech businesses such as Adyen and Square, however, are driving innovation across the value chain, which particularly benefits small businesses that previously could not accept card transactions.

While in the digital wallet space there are few pure-play opportunities, smartphone operating systems such as Apple iOS and Android and third-party apps like Tencent's WeChat have benefited from integrating digital wallets into their ecosystems, leading to higher consumer switching costs.
0409 kuka robotics 2 580x358
9. Robotics and automation
Sub-Themes: Robots, sensors, logistics and 3D printing

Companies embracing automation may benefit from improved productivity, a reduction in operating leverage and the subsequent expansion of margins. 

While more cyclical than other themes due to the end-markets they currently serve (primarily automotive and electronics), over the long-term, the trend towards automation seems logical.

The area of Robotics involves a multitude of players, the most prominent of which being the big four industrial robot manufacturers: ABB, Fanuc, Kuka (pictured) and Yaskawa. 

Traditionally manufacturing arms for the automotive industry, their equipment is transitioning to alternative industries such as electronic, chemicals and food & beverage. These businesses benefit from high switching costs associated with the large installed base they currently possess.

There are also the enablers – companies that provide components for robotics and automation. Key players here include Cognex and Keyence in machine vision; Schneider Electric and Siemens for electricals; Zebra Technologies and Honeywell, whose use RFID to track the movement of goods; and Amazon and Walmart, both showing promising signs in their pursuit of drone-based parcel delivery. 

Photo: Kuka
0409 adidas 1 580x358
9. Robotics and automation (cont.)

Finally, there are the beneficiaries, a panoply of businesses looking for ways to integrate automation. 

These include Intuitive within robotic surgery, L'Oreal, who use 3D printing to accelerate packaging prototyping and Adidas, automating parts of their supply chain by using auto cutting, computerised stitching and robotic adhesive spray systems. 

While this group yields few pure-play opportunities, the area is more about efficient long-term capital allocators than a specific product or service. 
  • Ian Mortimer and Matthew Page
Opportunities in Innovation explains how innovation spans the products, services and business model of a company, along with pure technological advancement, allowing firm's to create new markets or disrupt incumbents, leading to faster profit growth, higher profit margins and less susceptibility to the economic cycle.

In the gallery above, they detail a short overview of each of the nine core innovation themes, their sub-themes and the most compelling long-term investment opportunities.

