Guinness' Mortimer and Page: The key drivers for innovation post-coronavirus

1. Advanced healthcare

Sub-themes: biotech, genomics, speciality pharmaceuticals and med-tech





Healthcare tends to be classified as a 'defensive sector' – showing relatively predictable earnings due to the continuous demand for medical products and procedures.





It offers solid growth, low cyclicality, and high profitability – a large market that is continually evolving with new discoveries and technologies emerging all the time.





The opportunity set is comprised of traditional pharmaceutical companies (including incumbents Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Roche) which benefit from large amounts of IP and brand awareness creating wide economic moats.





Operating at the cutting edge of biotechnology are those businesses involved in genomics, a less mature but higher-growth area of healthcare which seeks to address the underlying causes of diseases, rather than purely manage symptoms, through genome sequencing. Companies involved in this area of healthcare include Danaher, Roche and Illumina.





Lastly, as a more tech-savvy generation comes through, patients are demanding quicker, cheaper and simpler solutions.





This creates another expanding opportunity set in the MedTech space, with players such as Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical and Thermo Fisher – at times in collaboration with well-established tech companies such as Microsoft and Apple – offering a broad range of applications, including more efficient patient monitoring systems, drug delivery systems and robot-assisted surgery.