Guinness' Mortimer and Page: The key drivers for innovation post-coronavirus

5. Internet, media and entertainment
Sub-themes: Social media, streaming, gaming and eLearning
Recent advances in network connectivity, coupled with consumers' desire to engage with one another at ease, has led to an explosion of media through which you can now stream, share and socialise with others.
Social media platforms leverage their network effects to create ecosystems upon which to monetise. While Facebook boasts the leading portfolio of platforms with Facebook, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram – currently seeing 2.5 billion, 2 billion, 1.3 billion and 1 billion monthly active users (MAU) respectively – more comprehensive 'super-apps' have emerged, primarily in Asia.
Tencent's WeChat, for example, has 1.2 billion MAU, each able to leverage multiple services within the app, improving user experiences and creating additional revenue streams for the platform.
Streaming companies – like Spotify (music), Netflix (video content) and Stadia (video games) – deliver their respective services via the internet – typically for a monthly subscription, leading to highly recurring revenues at lower costs.
And what were once pure-play cable TV providers – Disney and Comcast, for instance – have now created new investment opportunities as they build out rival streaming services.
On the gaming side, the advent of eSports has created organised video game competitions streamed live to millions worldwide – thereby creating demand for game creators such as Activision and Tencent, and also for streaming services like Alphabet's YouTube and Amazon's Twitch.