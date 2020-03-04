fund managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Highlights from this year's inaugural conference
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
IW's 25th anniversary: Fund manager picture quiz - answers revealed today!
The ultimate throwback quiz
Limited spaces left for Investment Week's Select 2020 event
12 meetings with portfolio managers on offer
Wagstaff and Formica: Jupiter move was about getting back to something much more focused
Managers on steering the firm in a new direction
Investment Week launches Investment Week Select 2020
Takes place on 4 February
One or all? Star manager versus team approach
Better off backing a lone manager or a team?
Marlborough's Green: How we are unifying the group to better serve our target market
Putting the needs and wants of the client first
M&G makes trio of manager changes
Richard Halle to take charge
Gallery: Highlights from this year's Investment Week Conference
Two-day conference
Man GLG launches UK version of High Yield Opps fund
Available to wider range of investors
Sneak preview: FMYA judges outline what it takes to be a winner
Countdown to this year's awards continues
Carmignac cements position in UK with OEIC launches
UK OEIC sub funds
FMYA 2019: Investment Week partners with City To Sea
Raising awareness of plastic pollution
The most consistent 'veteran' managers over the past decade
Investment Week research
Funds To Watch 2019: Highlights from this year's Spring Conference
Two-day event returns
FE unveils who made its 2019 Alpha Manager Hall of Fame
18 new entrants featured
Christmas Quiz 2018: Santa's Little Fund Managers
Yule love this quiz!
Thesis Asset Management's Paterson: How to spot skillful active managers
Diversification taken to extremes
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
SJP co-founder Mike Wilson passes away
Chief executive until 2004
BofAML: Fund managers increase protection as market enters 'late-cycle' territory
Sharp sell-off last week
Gallery: What are the most popular fund manager names?
The most popular male and female names
Managers To Watch: SyndicateRoom's de Vasconcelos on being a 'serial entrepreneur'
Focus on early-stage companies
Which managers have made it into FE's Hall of Fame for the first time?
The ten new names making their debuts