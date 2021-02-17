Fred Mahon

Church House UK Equity Growth eyes FTSE 250's 'bouncebackability'

Equities

Managers confident of UK's resilience

clock 17 February 2021 •
Church House UK Equity Growth offers time-limited 60bps share class

Funds

Hits 20-year anniversary

clock 30 July 2020 •
Experts call for automated breaks in UK stockmarket as FTSE plunges 10% in one day

Global

Covid-19 fears push index to lowest figures since 1987 crash

clock 16 March 2020 •
High hopes for the high street: Still something to buy in battered consumer sector

UK

Why Ikea store closure will not flatten market

clock 12 February 2020 •
Church House: Why the retail sector is alive and well

UK

JD Sports 'shining example'

clock 03 February 2020 •
Church House rings the changes on UK Managed Growth fund

UK

New plans announced ahead of name change

clock 09 October 2019 •
