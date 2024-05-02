Church House Investments adds global equity strategy to fund line-up

The Church House Human Capital fund will be launched on 15 May and will be managed by Fred Mahon, co-manager of the Church House UK Equity Growth fund. The pooled investment will target companies with a minimum 20% annual ROI and an average market cap of $8bn. "The motivation is to diversify our own private client portfolios from the huge stock concentration risk in the US and hence in global equity indices while maintaining a similar growth trajectory," the company said. Private markets giants Brookfield and Oaktree roll out fund platform for UK wealth market Human capital is an i...